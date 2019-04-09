Captain John McCarron Returns from AHL Loan
April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades captain John McCarron has been returned from his loan to the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.
McCarron, 26, notched three goals and seven points in his second AHL stint of the season with the Heat, which covered more than a month from his call-up on Feb. 28.
Arguably the highlight of his 13 games in Stockton, McCarron netted his first career AHL goal in the Heat's 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild on March 24. He posted a second goal in the same game for his first career multi-goal contest at the AHL level. The Macomb, Michigan, native capped off his time with Stockton with a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Sunday.
Despite missing 16 Everblades games while on his most recent loan to Stockton, McCarron still finished as the 'Blades fourth-leading scorer in the regular season with 53 points (26g-27a). He ranked second on the team in both goals, shots (179) and multi-point games (15). The Canton, Michigan, native has notched at least 50 points in each of his three seasons with the Everblades and has 176 points (79g-97a) in 174 games in his Everblades career.
Florida kicks off its quest for the second Kelly Cup in franchise history with a Thursday night battle against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
