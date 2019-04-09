Stingrays Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's roster for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub. The roster consists of 23 players, including 12 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders. The full roster can be seen below.

Defenseman Matt Nuttle, who previously joined the team last week on a professional tryout contract (PTO) has now signed a standard pro contract (SPC) with the club. Nuttle appeared in both of the Rays' wins last weekend over Atlanta.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Stingrays open their first-round series this week versus the Orlando Solar Bears. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center. South Carolina returns home next week for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. The full series schedule can be seen here.

Forwards (11)

#8 Mason Mitchell

#9 Grant Besse

#11 Jonathan Charbonneau

#13 Cameron Askew

#19 Jordan Samuels-Thomas

#21 Stephane Legault

#22 Patrick Gaul

#27 Tim Harrison

#28 Andrew Cherniwchan

#29 Tad Kozun

#44 Josh Gratton

Defensemen (7)

#3 Kevin McKernan

#5 Cameron Heath

#6 Tim Davison

#7 Joey Leach

#10 Ryker Killins

#20 Steve Johnson

#39 Matt Nuttle

Goaltenders (2)

#1 Adam Morrison

#35 Parker Milner

Reserve (3)

#18 Miles Liberati

#23 Patrick Megannety

#26 Chase Harrison

