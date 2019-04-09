K-Wings Set Playoff Roster

Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings announced their playoff roster for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club on Tuesday afternoon. The roster is made up of 22 players, with two more on the playoff eligible list.

Forwards: Brendan Bradley, Jimmy Mullin, Chad McDonald, Michael Neal, Tanner Sorenson, Chris Collins, Luke Sandler, Kyle Blaney, Zach Diamantoni, Dominic Zombo, Zach Saar, Reid Gardiner, Kyle Thomas.

Defensemen: Brandon Lubin, Ben Wilson, Jagger Dirk, Kyle Bushee, Chase Van Allen, Eric Kattelus, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders: Ivan Kulbakov, Jake Hildebrand

Playoff Eligible List: Brandon Anselmini, Matiss Kivlenieks

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The K-Wings begin the playoffs on Friday, April 12 in Cincinnati with puck drop set for 7:35pm. Game two will follow on Saturday night, also at 7:35pm.

All tickets will be $10 for the first round, except seats on the glass, which are $20. Tickets go sale beginning Friday, April 5, at 10:00am both online and through the Wings Event Center Box Office.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

