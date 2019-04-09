Logan Thompson Signs PTO with Binghamton Devils

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Logan Thompson has signed a PTO with the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils. Thompson was released by Adirondack prior to the Thunder's submission of their 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, roster.

Thompson, 22, was impressive in his short stint with Adirondack while posting a 2-4-1 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Thompson appeared in seven consecutive games for the Thunder from March 2 to March 16 in which the team collected points in four of those contests.

Prior to playing professionally, the Calgary, Alberta native played at Brock University in Ontario earlier this season. With the Badgers, Thompson played in 24 games, going 18-6-0 with a dynamic 2.22 GAA and .934 save percentage.

The Thunder will open their first-round series against the Manchester Monarchs Friday evening at Cool Insuring Arena with a 7:00 p.m. for puck drop.

