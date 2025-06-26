Colorado Rapids, KSE Appoint Haley Durmer as Chief Business Officer

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the appointment of Haley Durmer as the club's Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Durmer, a proven commercial and data strategist, will be responsible for overseeing all non-sporting operations of the club, including its commercial strategy and execution. She will report directly to Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith and officially begin her role on July 7.  

"Haley is one of the most impressive rising talents in sports business today, and we're excited to welcome her to the Rapids," said Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "She brings a proven track record of success with some of the most respected organizations in the industry, and her strategic mindset, commercial acumen, and data-driven approach will be invaluable as we reshape our commercial operations. Haley's leadership will help us connect more deeply with our fans, identify opportunities within our market, and elevate every aspect of the Rapids experience. We're confident she'll make an immediate and lasting impact across the club."  

Durmer joins the Rapids with a deep background in ticketing strategy, fan analytics, and revenue optimization-particularly within Major League Baseball.  

Most recently, Durmer served as Senior Director of Revenue Optimization for the Seattle Mariners, where she oversaw business planning and led efforts to enhance performance across ticket sales, marketing, partnerships, AI-driven analytics, and market insights. Durmer played a prominent role in the Mariners' successful hosting of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, serving on the All-Star leadership committee focused on growing market awareness and activating inclusive community participation.  

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to be joining the Colorado Rapids," said Durmer. "I want to thank Stan and Josh Kroenke, Kevin Demoff and Pádraig Smith for their trust and the opportunity to be part of this historic club. The Denver region is one of the most passionate and dynamic sports markets in the country. With the Rapids' rich legacy as an original MLS franchise, I see tremendous potential here to strengthen our connection with the community and to build on the momentum of a front office full of talented, driven individuals. I'm eager to get started, collaborate with this exceptional team, and engage with our passionate Rapids supporters soon."

Prior to her time in Seattle, Durmer served as Senior Analyst of Business Strategy with the New York Yankees, where she led initiatives across customer loyalty, marketing automation, pricing optimization, and client servicing. She also helped create Yankees U, an internal education initiative aimed at fostering professional development-highlighting her passion for empowering staff and building a culture of growth.

Durmer has been recognized as a rising leader in the industry, having been named to the Front Office Sports 'Rising 25' list in 2019 and honored as an Emerging Executive by Sports Business Journal in 2024.  

"As we continue to shape this new era for KSE, we are thrilled to welcome Haley to the Rapids," said Kevin Demoff, President of Team and Media Operations, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "Across our global sports and entertainment organization, we endeavor to build championship teams on and off the pitch and bringing in dynamic leaders is critical to that. Haley's background will help us evolve our approach across the board, from enhancing our supporter experience on gamedays at DSG Park and beyond, to driving a greater impact in communities across Colorado, to maximizing this unprecedented opportunity where the world's game will take center stage here in the United States over the next year."  

Durmer will succeed longtime Rapids executive Wayne Brant, who departed the club in December 2024. As part of her appointment, KSE will consolidate and restructure all club-related commercial operations under the new Chief Business Officer role.  

Originally from the East Coast, Durmer was an NCAA Division I swimmer at the University of Virginia, where she earned a degree in Marketing Management, Commerce & Leadership. She will be relocating to Denver in advance of her start date.  

KSE engaged Elevate Sports Ventures to lead the executive search process.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.