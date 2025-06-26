Sports stats

MLS Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Full Match Highlights

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central