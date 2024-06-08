Chasers Fall 13-4 in Six to Memphis, Ending Nine-Game Win Streak

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped its first game in 11 days and ended a nine-game winning streak against the Memphis Redbirds, Friday at Werner Park, falling 13-4 in six innings with wet field conditions leading to an early finish.

The Chasers got on the board early in the opening frame as John Rave reached on a fielding error, then scored on the very next pitch when, Drew Waters singled him in from second base.

Memphis took its first lead in the top of the second inning as a pair of home runs - a three-run homer and solo shot - moved the score to 4-1 in favor of the Redbirds.

Omaha trimmed into deficit in the bottom of the second inning, as Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo shot to left field to bring the score to two, 4-2. The Chasers proceeded to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning as Rave led off the frame with a walk to set up for Waters to crush his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot that tied the game at 4-4.

The game did not stay tied for long, as Memphis answered back with 9 unanswered runs that were the difference in Omaha's nine-run loss. The Redbirds took a lead in the top of the fourth with a two-run double, then an RBI single and two-run homer knocked starter Jonathan Bowlan out of the game only one out into the inning.

Over 3.1 innings, Bowlan allowed a career-high nine runs on seven hits with four walks, before right-handed reliever John McMillon took over to finish out the fourth inning. A double and triple plated another run in the fourth, charged to McMillon, for a 10-4 deficit through four innings.

Memphis added three more runs to an already large lead in the top of the sixth, as two walks and three hits - a two-run double and RBI single - ballooned the lead to 13-4, with those runs charged to left-hander Evan Sisk.

The sixth inning runs ended what was a Triple-A best 14-game scoreless streak for Sisk dating back to April 20.

Omaha drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the sixth but couldn't add another run as field conditions led to an early end, with the game called before the top of the seventh inning could begin.

The Storm Chasers continue this series against the Memphis Redbirds Saturday, June 8 at Werner Park as first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and left-hander Anthony Veneziano is slated to start for Omaha on Runza Night.

