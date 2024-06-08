Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 8 at Worcester

International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (31-28) vs. Worcester Red Sox (28-33)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (3-4, 5.64) vs. RHP Jason Alexander (2-4, 4.94)

CRY ME A RIVER: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second consecutive game Friday night in Worcester, 7-4. The series is now even at two games apiece heading into the weekend. Offensively, C RILEY ADAMS notched a pair of hits, including his third homer of the season, and SS JACK DUNN reached base three times on a pair of hits. Rochester relievers LHP JOE LA SORSA and RHP ADONIS MEDINA each delivered 2.0 hitless innings out of the bullpen...Rochester looks to get back into the win column today, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound against WooSox RHP Jason Alexander.

ADAMS FAMILY: DH RILEY ADAMS logged his third straight multi-hit game yesterday, going 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...since he joined Rochester on 6/2 the righty catcher is carrying a.471 (8-for-17) batting average including three home runs...this is the first time Adams had three straight multi-hit games since 7/15-29 in 2023 with Washington...

After notching his third career multi-homer game on Wednesday, this is the first time he's launched three home runs in three games since 6/4 & 6/5 in 2021, with Buffalo.

SOUND THE HORN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 18 games yesterday afternoon, finishing 1-for-4...the Pennsylvania native has the second-longest active on-base streak on the team behind JAMES WOOD (29)...since his streak began in the first game of a doubleheader on 5/21, Blankenhorn is tied for first in the International League in doubles (7) and tied for third in extra-base hits (10).

JOE MAMA: LHP JOE LA SORSA logged his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance in relief last night, striking out two and walking one over 2.0 hitless innings...La Sorsa now boasts a 2.73 ERA (8 ER/26.1 IP) across 19 appearances this season...

Since his streak started on 5/16, the southpaw has the lowest batting average against in the International League with.053 (2-for-38), and is tied for the lowest ERA with 0.00 (min 8 G).

JACK ATTACK: SS JACK DUNN recorded his tenth multi-hit performance of the season last night, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk...across his first six games in June, Dunn is hitting.353 (6-for-17) with a homer, a triple, three RBI and four walks...he is reaching base at a.478 clip over that span, second-best on the team behind C RILEY ADAMS (.500).

ERICK THE GREAT: 2B ERICK MEJIA launched his third homer of the season last night and finished the contest 1-for-4...the right-hander has logged three home runs against the WooSox dating back to the beginning of 2023, all at Polar Park...

Mejia's homer was the Wings eighth out of the ninth spot in the lineup this season.

IT ADONED ON ME: RHP ADONIS MEDINA spun 2.0 hitless innings with a walk, a hit batter, and a strikeout last night, the first time he's logged at least 2.0 hitless frames since 8/8/2021 against Buffalo, with Lehigh Valley (3.0 IP)...over his last 13 appearances since 4/24 at St. Paul, Medina has allowed just three earned across 19.0 innings pitched (1.42 ERA), the 11th best ERA among International League relievers with at least 15.0 innings pitched over that span.

