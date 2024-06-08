Bisons Unable to Overcome Early Deficit against Lehigh Valley

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA- The Buffalo Bisons were unable to overcome early offense by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday night losing 9-3 at Coca-Cola Park.

Steward Berroa wasted no time getting the Bisons on the board with an opening pitch home run hit also securing his 24th RBI of the season. Berroa's sixth home run of the season gave Buffalo a 1-0 after just one pitch.

However, Lehigh Valley responded quickly with Scott Kingery scoring on a fielding error by Orelvis Martinez. The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the first.

The IronPigs would break the tie in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer from Jim Haley that would score Nick Podkul as well. Haley's second home run of the season gave Lehigh Valley the two run advantage in the bottom of the second, 3-1. Ruben Cardenas would extend the lead to 6-1 with a three-run home run scoring Trevor Schwecke and Jordan Luplow later in the inning.

Cardenas was a key piece of the IronPigs win over the Buffalo with three hits in his Lehigh Valley debut. The veteran outfielder added six RBIs along with his two home runs and a pair of runs scored.

After three scoreless innings, Barger would score on a wild pitch from Tyler Phillips, cutting the deficit to 6-2. Martinez would score on another wild pitch from Phillips, bringing the Herd within three, 6-3, in the top of the sixth.

Despite going quiet at the plate, The IronPigs would struggle to run up the score this was in large part due to pitcher Nick Fraze. Fraze came in after Troy Watson worked the first two innings for Buffalo. Fraze allowed just one hit in three innings while striking out three batters in his second outing of the series.

Cardenas would not allow the Bisons to mount a late-game comeback, hitting his second home run of the game in the bottom of seventh that ballooned Lehigh Valley's lead to 7-3. Schwecke and Haley would score a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth that proved to be the final runs of the night.

The series with Lehigh Valley is set to conclude Sunday afternoon in Coke-Cola Park, with the first pitch is expected for 1:35 p.m. Andrew Bash is expected to start for the Bisons.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.