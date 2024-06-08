Knights Fall to 'Shrimp 7-2 on Saturday
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 7-2 on Saturday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte in front of 8,665 fans (largest crowd of the season).
Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos hit his first career Triple-A home run, a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ramos finished the game with two hits on the night.
Charlotte right fielder Jared Walsh also chipped in with two hits. In all, the Knights clubbed 11 hits on the evening.
RHP Chad Kuhl (1-3, 4.34) started the game and was solid over six innings. Kuhl allowed four runs (three earned) on the evening and was saddled with the loss.
The Jumbo Shrimp scored seven runs on 11 hits. Jacksonville right fielder Griffin Conine launched a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, his 12th of the season. Conine led the way with three hits and two RBI for the Jumbo Shrimp, who improved to 3-2 in the series.
The Knights will conclude the six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Sunday evening. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Sunday.
