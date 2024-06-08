Sounds Fall to Bats in Extras

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Playing in yet another close contest in the homestand, the Nashville Sounds (33-29) came up just short in a 4-2 loss in 10 innings to the Louisville Bats (34-27) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds never led but battled back several times throughout the night. Isaac Collins added yet another RBI in the sixth inning, knocking a sacrifice fly to plate Vinny Capra and even the contest at 1-1 in the sixth. Louisville went ahead briefly in the top of the eighth before Wes Clarke's infield single got Francisco Mejía home from third base to tie things back up at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Bats brought home a pair of runs in the 10 th to secure the win. Nick Martini's go-ahead sacrifice fly was notable because it was somehow caught by Chris Roller, who made a leaping grab on the warning track to prevent even more damage in the extra frame. Edwin Ríos added another RBI off Harold Chirino (1-1) for the Bats in the inning, and Nashville failed to mount any comeback in the bottom half.

Sounds pitching was stellar for yet another night in Hit City, especially the bullpen. Jakob Junis opened in his second rehab appearance, working 2.1 innings and allowing a run on a hit and two walks. Evan McKendry was the star hurler, holding the Bats scoreless through four innings while striking out six. Rob Zastryzny also added a gritty performance, walking in a run in the eighth before returning and turning in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to keep the contest tied.

Nashville was kept quiet offensively, being outhit 8-5. The only hit that went for extra-bases was Capra's leadoff double in the sixth inning. Three Sounds (Mejía, Clarke and Eric Haase) reached base multiple times in the contest, with Haase earning two walks.

The series concludes tomorrow afternoon with a matinee Sunday game in Hit City. Right-hander Chad Patrick (5-1, 2.87) looks for his second win of the series for the Sounds. He'll face Louisville's Connor Phillips (2-3, 7.91).

Post-Game Notes

Evan McKendry (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K) is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA (13.0 IP/2 ER), 0.85 WHIP and.170 opponent batting average over his last four appearances since joining the Sounds bullpen and appearing exclusively as a reliever since May 23.

Isaac Collins is batting.455 (10-for-22) with 10 RBI since his six-game hitting streak began on June 2.

The Sounds pitching staff boasts a 3.41 ERA (66.0 IP/25 ER) and a.200 opponent batting average this month...both are the best marks in the International League.

Nashville falls to 3-18 when scoring less than four runs and has lost back-to-back games in extra innings after starting the year 5-0 in that category.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.