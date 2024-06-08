Lucchesi Shines as Syracuse Beats St. Paul, 8-3, on Saturday Night
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
St. Paul, MN - The Syracuse Mets were a baseball team on a mission on Saturday night, pairing hot hitting with strong pitching en route to an 8-3 win at the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A Minnesota Twins) on a sunny, weekend night at CHS Field. The Mets have now won the last three games in the series after dropping the first two, with the series conclusion coming on Sunday afternoon. This is the first meeting between St. Paul and Syracuse.
After Randy Dobnak started the game with three perfect innings for St. Paul (27-34), his night was ruined by Syracuse (37-24) in the top of the fourth. The Mets chased Dobnak from the game with a fateful fourth, scoring five times on seven hits plus an error. Syracuse sent 11 men to the plate in their five-run explosion of a fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Trayce Thompson that completed the scoring in the frame for a 5-0 Mets lead. Thompson leads the team with 15 home runs this season. Rylan Bannon also had chipped in a two-run single earlier in the inning.
The Mets added on in the fifth on a two-out double from Mike Brosseau that plated Thompson, who had doubled earlier in the inning, as Syracuse took a 6-0 advantage. Brosseau is working on quite the week. In four games, Brosseau has eight hits and five runs driven in. The former Oakland Golden Grizzly is now remarkably batting.350 in 29 games with Syracuse since joining the team at the beginning of May.
Syracuse wasn't done scoring as the Mets added runs seven and eight on the evening with back-to-back homers from Pablo Reyes and Rylan Bannon in the seventh. Reyes now has three home runs in eight games since joining the Mets at the end of May, while Bannon finished Saturday's game 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three runs driven in.
Those eight runs would be plenty for the Mets pitching staff who turned in a quality combined night of work. Joey Lucchesi got the evening off to a sterling start, allowing just two runs on four hits in six and two-thirds innings with three walks and five strikeouts. It was a season-high in innings pitched for Lucchesi, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday.
Max Kranick and Grant Hartwig finished the game from there, surrendering only one run in the last two and one-third innings with two strikeouts. Hartwig pitched a scoreless ninth, continuing an excellent season at the Triple-A level. The Michigan native's ERA is 2.45 in 19 appearances with Syracuse this season, fanning 22 batters in 22 total innings of work.
Syracuse wraps up its first-ever series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints, on Sunday afternoon. Game six of the six-game series is scheduled for a 3:07 E.T first pitch from CHS Field.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Joey Lucchesi on the mound
(Kylie Richelle)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 8, 2024
- Saints' Three Home Runs Late Not Enough in 8-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Lucchesi Shines as Syracuse Beats St. Paul, 8-3, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Top Norfolk Tides in Walk-off, 10-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Shuts out Omaha, Baker Hits 70th Home Run as Redbird - Memphis Redbirds
- Back-and-Forth Battle Doesn't Fall in the Hens' Favor - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ruben Cardenas Debuts with Two Homers to Lead 'Pigs by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to 'Shrimp 7-2 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Early Deficit against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Conine Powers Jumbo Shrimp to 7-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baz, Shenton Pave Way for 7-3 Bulls Win - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Cooled off by Baz, Bulls in 7-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Fall Victim to Scranton/WB Comeback - Norfolk Tides
- Sogard, Offense Lead WooSox to Third Straight Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Fall in Third-Straight Game at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Michael Chavis Signed, Joins Knights Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 8 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Lucchesi Shines as Syracuse Beats St. Paul, 8-3, on Saturday Night
- Syracuse Outlasts St. Paul with 3-2, Extra-Inning Win on Friday Night
- Syracuse Splits Thursday Night Doubleheader at St. Paul
- Christian Scott Stars in Triple-A Return, But Syracuse Falls to St. Paul, 5-1 on Wednesday
- Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday