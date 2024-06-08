Michael Chavis Signed, Joins Knights Saturday

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

INF Michael Chavis was signed by the Chicago White Sox and assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. Chavis is in Charlotte's lineup tonight, batting fifth and playing second base. He will wear #14.

Most recently, Chavis was with Triple-A Tacoma (Seattle Mariners organization), where he batted.290 (49-for-169) with 31 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 29 RBI in 46 games. For his career, Chavis, 28, has appeared in 357 games in the majors with Boston (2019-21), Pittsburgh (2021-22) and Washington (2023). He has compiled a.238 batting average with 263 hits, 41 doubles, seven triples, 42 homers and 142 RBI at the major league level. Chavis was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft.

LHP Shane Murphy, who was promoted to Charlotte yesterday from High-A Winston-Salem, was assigned back to the Dash today. He made his Triple-A debut for the Knights last night (L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R. 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO). Murphy, 23, is 0-0 with a 1.27 ERA with Winston-Salem this season (six games).

