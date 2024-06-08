SWB Game Notes - June 8

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides (32-29) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-25)

Game 62 | Home Game 29 | PNC Field | Saturday, June 8, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Chayce McDermott (2-3, 3.81) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (3-4, 6.35)

THE RICE IS RIGHT: Ben Rice has now homered in three straight games in his first week with the RailRiders. He is batting.636 with seven hits, including five for extra bases. Rice has already knocked in seven runs. His 15 total long balls tie him with Agustin Ramirez for most in the Yankees farm system. Rice is the first RailRiders player this season to homer in three consecutive games.

DOMÍNGUEZ ON REHAB: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has now played in three rehab games with the RailRiders. Yesterday he went 3-4 with a double and a run scored. He originally began his rehab on May 14 with Low-A Tampa. He played in four games, knocking five hits, all as the designated hitter. The Yankees transferred his rehab to Double-A Somerset on May 21 where he played in 10 games. He homered four times and knocked in eight runs. Domínguez is coming back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

VINTAGE WILL: Will Warren was stellar in his start last night earning the win and posting his best start since the end of April. He allowed just three hits and one walk. Warren recorded a season-high nine strikeouts on a season-high 99 pitches. The righty lowered his ERA to7.24 in 54.2 innings. He leads the team with 63 total strikeouts.

SCORING EARLY: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre seven runs in the first four frames last night to work a 10-0 victory. They are 26-10 when the put the first run on the board.

SHUTOUT SUCCESS: The RailRiders have shutout their opponents five times this season with two of those performances coming against the reigning Internation League Champions, the Norfolk Tides. The team has only been kept off the board in two contests this summer.

HAPPY AT HOME: Both Carlos Narvaez and T.J. Rumfield swatted their first long balls at PNC Field last night. It was the 6th of the season for Narvi and the fifth time he has homered to give his team the lead. Rumfield recorded his 4th blast as a part of a two homer inning with Rice in the sixth inning.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. pitched another scoreless outing last night. He tossed 1.1 frames with just one baserunner allowed. On the season, Underwood Jr. has worked a 1.69 ERA in 16 appearances. In 1.1 innings, he has allowed just four earned runs. The righty has struck out 23 to just ten walks. He has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

RUNNERS ABOARD- The RailRiders offense has done a great job this season hitting in big situations. With runners in scoring position, the team holds and.294 batting average with 62 extra base hits. With the bases loaded, SWB has hit.290 off of 69 at-bats.

THE MORE THE MERRIER - SWB is 8-1 when they put nine or more runs on the board in a single game and 17-2 when they plate seven or more.

International League Stories from June 8, 2024

