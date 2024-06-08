Conine Powers Jumbo Shrimp to 7-2 Win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Griffin Conine collected three hits and homered for the third straight day and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rolled to a 7-2 win Saturday over the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.

With one out in the top of the first inning, Victor Mesa Jr. reached third on an error. After a ground out, another Charlotte (25-36) error scored him for the game's first run.

Another Knights miscue added to the Jumbo Shrimp (27-35) lead in the second. Conine and Marty Costes singled to lead off the inning. Conine advanced to third on a double play and scored on a wild pitch from Charlotte starter Chad Kuhl (1-3).

Conine added to the lead in the fourth with a solo shot, his team-best 12th of the season.

With the score 3-0 in the sixth, Troy Johnston singled and then scored from first on Jhonny Pereda's double.

After Bryan Ramos homered off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Angel Macuare (1-0) in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-1, Jacksonville put the game out of reach in the seventh. Javier Sanoja walked with one out and scored from first on Mesa Jr.'s double. Jonah Bride followed with a free pass. After a fly out, Pereda and Conine registered back-to-back RBI singles to stretch the margin to 7-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wynton Bernard doubled and scored two batters later on Carlos Pérez's RBI double to set the final tally to 7-2.

Jacksonville bids for a series win in Sunday's 5:05 p.m. contest. RHP JT Chargois (0-0, 0.84 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.27 ERA). Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

