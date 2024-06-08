Baz, Shenton Pave Way for 7-3 Bulls Win

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Shane Baz fanned 10 and Austin Shenton drove in three as the Durham Bulls defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 7-3 before a sellout crowd of 9,480 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Baz (W, 1-3) earned his firs win after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2022. Baz pitched five innings, permitting just a first inning run.

The Bulls (29-33) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when Shenton singled to right to score Curtis Mead, who had doubled. Gwinnett (29-33) right fielder Ramon Laureano overran the Shenton hit, allowing Jonathan Aranda to come home as the ball rolled behind Laureano to the wall.

Durham tacked on three runs in the second. Ronny Simon laced a homer to right, then later in the inning with the bases loaded, Shenton stroked a two-run double to right for a 5-1 lead.

Four Durham relievers combined for the final four frames, with Tyler Zuber and Erasmo Ramirez retiring the game's final six batters.

The Bulls lead the series 3-games-to-2 and play the finale of the six-game set on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET. Joe Rock (4-2, 3.40) is slated to oppose Dylan Dodd (2-5, 4.26)

The six-game series is even at 2-games apiece and continues on Saturday night. Shane Baz (0-3, 6.20) is slated to oppose Dylan Dodd (2-5, 4.26).

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.