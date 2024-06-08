June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (28-33) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (32-28)

Saturday, June 8 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kyle McGowin (2-1, 2.22 w/TNS) vs. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 3.75)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens play the fifth of their six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the second time the I-Cubs have hosted the Mud Hens, following April 2-7...Iowa is scheduled to start right-hander Kyle McGowin, who is scheduled to make his first start with Iowa after going 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA (7 ER in 28.1 IP) in five starts with Double-A Tennessee...the Mud Hens are slated to start Matt Manning, who will make his sixth appearance (fifth start) for Toledo...Manning has made five starts with Detroit this season and has gone 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA (15 ER in 27.2 IP).

LAST NIGHT'S NEWS: Thanks to three solo home runs from Brennen Davis, BJ Murray Jr. and Matt Mervis, the Iowa Cubs defeated the Toledo Mud Hens by a 4-2 score last night...Thomas Pannone picked up the win after 6.0 innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts...Hunter Bigge, Riley Martin and Carl Edwards Jr. each tossed a scoreless frame with Edwards Jr. earning his seventh save.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: Thomas Pannone tossed his second quality start of the season in last night's win...he is the only I-Cubs pitcher to tally such start this season...Thomas ranks among International League leaders in starts (1st, 13), innings pitched (T-4th, 64.0), strikeouts (T-9th, 58), WHIP (10th, 1.30) and ERA (10th, 4.22).

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Cubs No. 22 prospect Brennen Davis hit his 10th home run of the season last night, equaling his total from the previous two seasons...since Brennen played his first game with Iowa this season on April 24, his 10 home runs ranked tied for third-most in the International League...on Tuesday, Davis recorded his 30th career hit-by-pitch as an I-Cub which is the third most in franchise history, trailing leaders Chad Meyers and Augie Ojeda (34).

HOME SWEET HOME: Last night's win improved Iowa's record at Principal Park to 17-17 this season vs. going 11-16 away from Des Moines...the I-Cubs have won four of their last seven contests at Principal Park dating back May 24 vs. Indianapolis.

PACK THE PARK: Last night's paid attendance of 10,772 marked the I-Cubs largest crowd of the season...Iowa is just one of six teams in the International League to have a crowd of at least 10,500 fans...additionally, the crowd was the largest for an I-Cubs game since June 16, 2023 vs. Indianapolis in which attendance was 11,098.

YOU DOWN WITH OBP?: Owen Caissie has reached base in 47 of his 54 games this season and ranks among International League leaders in walks (T-8th, 39) and on-base percentage (10th,.415)...the 38 walks rank eighth among minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger...Owen delivered a grand slam in Tuesday night's suspended game, the third by an I-Cub this season (last - Brennen Davis on 5/18 at SYR)...marked his fifth home run of the season and his second in his last four games.

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are playing their second series of the season, following April 2-7 which marked Iowa's first home series of the season...Iowa has won six of the first 10 games between the clubs this season, outscoring the Mud Hens 60-47.

START THE STREAK: Iowa catcher Ali SaÃÂnchez has reached base in 17 consecutive games dating back to May 8 in which he is batting.288 (17-for-59) with six extra-base hits and 11 walks...marks the seventh-longest active such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-September 24, 2023.

DYNAMIC DUO: Iowa relief pitchers Carl Edwards Jr. and Ethan Roberts have not allowed an earned run in eight outings and six outings respectively...Edwards Jr.'s streak is tied for third-longest in the International League and he has gone 1-1 in 10.0 innings during the streak...he earned his seventh save last night, which is good for fourth-most in the International League...Roberts began the season on the injured list but has pitched 7.0 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts through his first six appearances with Iowa.

