Celestino in the Clutch: Indians Walk off Clippers on Two-Out, Two-Run Double in Ninth
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - With runners at the corners and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Gilberto Celestino rocketed the eighth pitch of his at-bat into the right-center gap for a double to score Canaan Smith-Njigba and Jake Lamb, giving the Indianapolis Indians a thrilling 4-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday night at Victory Field.
After collecting just three hits through the first eight innings, Indianapolis (26-34) came alive in the ninth for its third walk-off win of the season. Smith-Njigba worked a leadoff walk and took second on a single by Liover Peguero. Lamb then blooped a fly ball into shallow left, but Peguero was forced out at second on the play for the first out. Following a Gorski infield popout, Celestino fouled off two 3-2 pitches before winning the battle against Anthony Gose (L, 2-3).
Lamb gave the Indians the early lead with a two-run single off Xzavion Curry in the opening frame, but the right-hander silenced Indy's bats over the next six innings. Columbus (24-37) rallied behind its starter, recording a run in three consecutive innings against Drake Fellows, who issued six walks and allowed four hits in 4.0 innings pitched.
Isaac Mattson (2.1ip), Ryder Ryan (1.2ip) and Connor Sadzeck (1.0ip) combined for five scoreless innings in relief. Sadzeck (W, 2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.
Indy's first two walk-off wins of the season came via run-scoring singles by Carter Bins on April 17 vs. St. Paul and Yasmani Grandal on April 30 vs. Buffalo.
