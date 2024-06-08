I-Cubs Defeat Mud Hens with Walk-off
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Behind two Alexander Canario home runs, the Iowa Cubs (29-33) defeated the Toledo Mud Hens (31-29), 5-4, in extra innings on Saturday night to take a 3-2 series lead at Principal Park.
The I-Cubs opened the scoring with two in the top of the first, when Cole Roederer smoked a double off the right-field wall, and then Canario smashed a 390-foot blast over the left-field fence for his 10th homer of the season.
The Mud Hens answered with two of their own in the top of the third. First, Ryan Kreidler took I-Cubs starter Kyle McGowin deep to left, and then Parker Meadows singled in Ryan Unroe.
Neither team scored in the fifth, but each side had runners on third with one out and batted into a double play.
Toledo took a two-run lead in the top of the sixth, as Bligh Madris hit a two-run shot to right-center, but the I-Cubs, in the form of another Canario two-run homer, tied it back up at four in the bottom of the frame.
The game remained tied and progressed to extra innings, where the home team kept the Mud Hens off the board in the top of the tenth. Then in the Cubs' half of the first extra stanza, BJ Murray Jr.'s double sent Darius Hill and the 7,761 fans in attendance home happy.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Alexander Canario recorded his third multi-homer game since May 23 on
- Saturday marked the I-Cubs sixth walk off victory of the season
- T he I-Cub bullpen trio of Ethan Roberts, Keegan Thompson, and Michael Arias t ossed four innings of no-hit ball, and allowed just one walk combined
Iowa will play against Toledo on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
