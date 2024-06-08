RailRiders Top Norfolk Tides in Walk-off, 10-7
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
(MOOSIC, PA) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Norfolk Tides 10-7 in front of a great crowd at PNC Field on Saturday night. Down six runs going into the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders worked all the way back to ride Greg Allen's homer to their 37th win of the season.
Major League Rehabber Jasson Domínguez got things started with a home run in the first inning. It was the Yankees #1 prospect first long ball in Triple-A.
Fellow #1 prospect in Baltimore's organization, Jackson Holliday, matched this effort with a homer of his in the third to tie the game.
Norfolk put up a four spot in the fifth inning to take the lead. The visitors smacked back-to-back blasts courtesy of Billy Cook and Daniel Johnson.
Chayce McDermott held the RailIRiders to just one run through six innings.
The Tides added two more in the seventh. Cook batted in his fourth run of the game and Hudson Haskin notched a sacrifice fly for a 7-1 advantage.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bounced back in the bottom half against reliever Corbin Martin. Greg Allen reached on a fielder's choice and Josh VanMeter singled to get aboard. Elijah Dunham recorded his first base hit in Triple-A to bring a runner home. Oswald Peraza followed with a ball up the middle plating another run for a 7-3 score.
The RailRiders continued to press in the next frame. Ben Rice worked a walk to start the inning. T.J. Rumfield continued with a ground rule double to put two in scoring position. Oscar González reached on an error that also allowed Rice to cross the plate. Allen raced out an infield single to score another for a 7-5 score. González raced home on a wild pitch to get the home team within one.
Cody Morris (W, 4-0) tossed the eighth and ninth scoreless to shut down the Tide.
Down to their final three outs, SWB rallied back. Former RailRider Matt Krook (L, 2-2) entered for a save situation. Peraza earned a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. As Peraza took off for third, Taylor Trammell connected for a line drive double to right. It was an easy jog home for Peraza to tie things up at seven. After a pair of quick outs, González walked on four straight balls to keep the inning alive. Allen stepped to the plate and attempted a squeeze play to bunt the winning run home. After two strikes, he watched a ball run low. Then, in storybook fashion, Allen delivered with a three-run homer to call game. The RailRiders had completed a six-run comeback for a 10-7 walk-off win.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wrap up their series against Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. The two teams will revisit Tuesday's rivalry with Tanner Tully and Brandon Young back on the bump. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 37-25
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 8, 2024
- Saints' Three Home Runs Late Not Enough in 8-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Lucchesi Shines as Syracuse Beats St. Paul, 8-3, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Top Norfolk Tides in Walk-off, 10-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Shuts out Omaha, Baker Hits 70th Home Run as Redbird - Memphis Redbirds
- Back-and-Forth Battle Doesn't Fall in the Hens' Favor - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ruben Cardenas Debuts with Two Homers to Lead 'Pigs by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to 'Shrimp 7-2 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Early Deficit against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Conine Powers Jumbo Shrimp to 7-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baz, Shenton Pave Way for 7-3 Bulls Win - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Cooled off by Baz, Bulls in 7-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Fall Victim to Scranton/WB Comeback - Norfolk Tides
- Sogard, Offense Lead WooSox to Third Straight Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Fall in Third-Straight Game at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Michael Chavis Signed, Joins Knights Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 8 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Top Norfolk Tides in Walk-off, 10-7
- SWB Game Notes - June 8
- RailRiders Blank Tides, 10-0
- SWB Game Notes - June 7
- Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback