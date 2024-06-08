RailRiders Top Norfolk Tides in Walk-off, 10-7

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

(MOOSIC, PA) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Norfolk Tides 10-7 in front of a great crowd at PNC Field on Saturday night. Down six runs going into the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders worked all the way back to ride Greg Allen's homer to their 37th win of the season.

Major League Rehabber Jasson Domínguez got things started with a home run in the first inning. It was the Yankees #1 prospect first long ball in Triple-A.

Fellow #1 prospect in Baltimore's organization, Jackson Holliday, matched this effort with a homer of his in the third to tie the game.

Norfolk put up a four spot in the fifth inning to take the lead. The visitors smacked back-to-back blasts courtesy of Billy Cook and Daniel Johnson.

Chayce McDermott held the RailIRiders to just one run through six innings.

The Tides added two more in the seventh. Cook batted in his fourth run of the game and Hudson Haskin notched a sacrifice fly for a 7-1 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bounced back in the bottom half against reliever Corbin Martin. Greg Allen reached on a fielder's choice and Josh VanMeter singled to get aboard. Elijah Dunham recorded his first base hit in Triple-A to bring a runner home. Oswald Peraza followed with a ball up the middle plating another run for a 7-3 score.

The RailRiders continued to press in the next frame. Ben Rice worked a walk to start the inning. T.J. Rumfield continued with a ground rule double to put two in scoring position. Oscar González reached on an error that also allowed Rice to cross the plate. Allen raced out an infield single to score another for a 7-5 score. González raced home on a wild pitch to get the home team within one.

Cody Morris (W, 4-0) tossed the eighth and ninth scoreless to shut down the Tide.

Down to their final three outs, SWB rallied back. Former RailRider Matt Krook (L, 2-2) entered for a save situation. Peraza earned a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. As Peraza took off for third, Taylor Trammell connected for a line drive double to right. It was an easy jog home for Peraza to tie things up at seven. After a pair of quick outs, González walked on four straight balls to keep the inning alive. Allen stepped to the plate and attempted a squeeze play to bunt the winning run home. After two strikes, he watched a ball run low. Then, in storybook fashion, Allen delivered with a three-run homer to call game. The RailRiders had completed a six-run comeback for a 10-7 walk-off win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wrap up their series against Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. The two teams will revisit Tuesday's rivalry with Tanner Tully and Brandon Young back on the bump. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 37-25

