Red Wings Fall in Third-Straight Game at Worcester

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester jumped on the Rochester Red Wings for four runs in the first inning and ran away with an 8-2 win to take a 3-2 series lead heading into the finale on Sunday afternoon. DH Travis Blankenhorn notched his 15th home run of the season that accounted for both Rochester runs, and LF Darren Baker turned in his 14th multi-hit performance.

For the third consecutive game, Worcester put themselves in front in the bottom of the first, sending 10 men to the plate. 3B Chase Meidroth kicked off the inning with a walk to set up DH Masataka Yoshida. The rehabbing Boston outfielder chipped a single to right field that moved Meidroth to third. The next batter, SS Nick Sogard smashed a 408-foot home run to make the score 3-0. Then, 2B Nick Yorke hit a line drive to right field for a single and moved to third on two groundouts. CF Mark Contreras singled to right field to score Yorke for the 4-0 lead.

The WooSox built on their lead in the bottom of the second. After a groundout and a strikeout, Nick Yorke drove a ball over the left field wall going up 5-0. This marked his first career Triple-A home run, and fifth hit through his first four games with Worcester.

Nick Sogard roped a sharp ground ball through the right side for a single with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Following a strikeout and two walks to load the bases, Mark Contreras hit a two-out double to center field that cleared the bases and increased the WooSox lead to eight runs.

Rochester broke into the run column in the top of the eighth inning. After Darren Baker struck the ball through the left field gap, Travis Blankenhorn smashed a two-run home run to cut into the lead, 8-2. The homer pulled him even with two other players for most in the International League.

The score remained the same into the Red Wings final at-bats in the top of the ninth inning. Rochester went down in order, and Worcester earned their third victory of the series going into the finale on Sunday, 8-2.

RHP Joan Adon got the ball for Rochester Saturday afternoon. The Dominican Republic native pitched 0.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits with two walks. The Red Wings then looked to RHP Nash Walters out of the bullpen to finish the first. The right-hander tossed 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Luis Reyes came in during the fourth and logged 2.0 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits with two walks and struck out two batters. RHP Orlando Ribalta followed, and pitched 1.0 inning of solid work while only allowing one walk with one strikeout. RHP Robert Gsellman was tasked with finishing the game for the Red Wings. The 2011 New York Mets draft pick threw 2.0 scoreless innings with one walk and a strikeout.

Saturday's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to DH Travis Blankenhorn. The Pennsylvania native went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in the fifth game of the series. He extended his on-base streak to 19 games and hitting streak to seven in the contest, and has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games. The homer was his 29th extra-base hit this season, most in the International League.

Rochester looks to salvage a series split in Worcester Sunday afternoon. Rochester sends RHP Spenser Watkins to the mound for his second start of the series, and Worcester will counter with RHP Richard Fitts. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

