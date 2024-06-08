Stripers Cooled off by Baz, Bulls in 7-3 Loss
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, NC - After scoring 27 runs in consecutive wins on Thursday and Friday, the Gwinnett Stripers (29-33) were stifled by Shane Baz and the Durham Bulls (29-33) in a 7-3 loss on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Baz (W, 1-3) struck out 10 over 5.0 one-run innings for the win.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Yuli Gurriel, but Durham quickly responded with two runs off Taylor Widener (L, 3-3) in the bottom of the first. Austin Shenton's RBI single coupled with an error by right fielder Ramon Laureano led to two runs scoring. In the second, a solo homer by Ronny Simon and Shenton's two-run double made it 5-1. CJ Hinojosa added a solo homer against Brian Moran in the fourth as the Bulls' lead extended to 7-1. Laureano and Forrest Wall had RBI singles to trim the deficit to 7-3.
Key Contributors: Andrew Velazquez had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, and one stolen base. Gurriel (1-for-4, double, RBI), Laureano (1-for-4, RBI), and Wall (1-for-3, RBI) drove in the three Stripers runs. For Durham, Shenton went 3-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBIs.
Noteworthy: Gurriel's double extended his team-best on-base streak to 24 games. Velazquez extended his team-best hitting streak to 11 games, while Alejo Lopez went 1-for-3 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Laureano has driven in a run in five-straight games.
Next Game (Sunday, June 9): Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-5, 4.26 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Joe Rock (4-2, 3.40 ERA) for the Bulls.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
