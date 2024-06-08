Stripers Cooled off by Baz, Bulls in 7-3 Loss

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, NC - After scoring 27 runs in consecutive wins on Thursday and Friday, the Gwinnett Stripers (29-33) were stifled by Shane Baz and the Durham Bulls (29-33) in a 7-3 loss on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Baz (W, 1-3) struck out 10 over 5.0 one-run innings for the win.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Yuli Gurriel, but Durham quickly responded with two runs off Taylor Widener (L, 3-3) in the bottom of the first. Austin Shenton's RBI single coupled with an error by right fielder Ramon Laureano led to two runs scoring. In the second, a solo homer by Ronny Simon and Shenton's two-run double made it 5-1. CJ Hinojosa added a solo homer against Brian Moran in the fourth as the Bulls' lead extended to 7-1. Laureano and Forrest Wall had RBI singles to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Key Contributors: Andrew Velazquez had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, and one stolen base. Gurriel (1-for-4, double, RBI), Laureano (1-for-4, RBI), and Wall (1-for-3, RBI) drove in the three Stripers runs. For Durham, Shenton went 3-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBIs.

Noteworthy: Gurriel's double extended his team-best on-base streak to 24 games. Velazquez extended his team-best hitting streak to 11 games, while Alejo Lopez went 1-for-3 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Laureano has driven in a run in five-straight games.

Next Game (Sunday, June 9): Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-5, 4.26 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Joe Rock (4-2, 3.40 ERA) for the Bulls.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.