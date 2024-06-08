Memphis Shuts out Omaha, Baker Hits 70th Home Run as Redbird
June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and six-game series with a 6-0 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Saturday night at Werner Park in Omaha.
Memphis first baseman Luken Baker blasted the 70th home run of his Redbirds career, a solo shot in the sixth inning. The right-handed slugger is now four home runs away from tying Nick Stavanoha's franchise career home run record of 74. Baker has now hit a home run in consecutive games.
Memphis used five pitchers to combine for the shutout on Saturday night. Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson (2-1) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six batters. MLB Rehabber Giovanny Gallegos tossed a 1-2-3 inning and struck out one.
In addition to Baker's two RBI night, third baseman Thomas Saggese and second baseman Cesar Prieto each added a pair of RBIs. Left fielder Matt Koperniak continued his stellar stretch with a 2-for-4 effort.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
