Memphis Shuts out Omaha, Baker Hits 70th Home Run as Redbird

June 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and six-game series with a 6-0 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Saturday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

Memphis first baseman Luken Baker blasted the 70th home run of his Redbirds career, a solo shot in the sixth inning. The right-handed slugger is now four home runs away from tying Nick Stavanoha's franchise career home run record of 74. Baker has now hit a home run in consecutive games.

Memphis used five pitchers to combine for the shutout on Saturday night. Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson (2-1) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six batters. MLB Rehabber Giovanny Gallegos tossed a 1-2-3 inning and struck out one.

In addition to Baker's two RBI night, third baseman Thomas Saggese and second baseman Cesar Prieto each added a pair of RBIs. Left fielder Matt Koperniak continued his stellar stretch with a 2-for-4 effort.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.