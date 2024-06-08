Ruben Cardenas Debuts with Two Homers to Lead 'Pigs by Bisons

Allentown, PA - In his first game as a member of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-33), Ruben Cardenas homered twice and drove in six runs to back another Tyler Phillips quality start as the 'Pigs upended the Buffalo Bisons by a final of 9-3 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Steward Berroa started the game with a bang for Buffalo, homering on the very first pitch to put Buffalo ahead 1-0.

The 'Pigs tied the game in the last of the first as Cardenas drove in his first run of the game with a bloop double to rightfield.

Jim Haley thrust the 'Pigs in front with a two-run homer to get the second frame going. With two-runners on later base in the inning, Cardenas homered out to leftfield, thanks to a deflection off the glove of the leftfielder to make it 6-1 IronPigs.

Buffalo cut their deficit to three in the sixth as they plated two runs on wild pitches in the frame, with Addison Barger and Orelvis Martinez crossing the plate.

Cardenas led off the bottom of the seventh by blasting his second homer of the day, his 13th of the season between his time with Durham and the 'Pigs, to put the 'Pigs ahead 7-3.

Two runs were pushed across in the eighth to put the game on ice for the 'Pigs. Cardenas drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run, giving him six RBI on the night, before an error on a grounder to shortstop allowed another run to score.

Phillips (6-3) collected his team best sixth win as he spun seven quality innings, allowing just three runs on six hits and one walk, striking out a season-high nine batters.

Troy Watson (2-4) suffered the loss for the Bisons, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday, June 9 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. with Mick Abel (1-5, 6.26) slated to go for the IronPigs while Buffalo hands the ball to Andrew Bash (1-0, 4.40).

