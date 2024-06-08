Tides Fall Victim to Scranton/WB Comeback

MOOSIC, P.A. - The Norfolk Tides (32-30) lost the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-25), 10-7, on Saturday night at PNC Field. The Tides held a 7-1 lead going into the seventh, but gave up nine runs in the final three innings and fell to the RailRiders.

For the fourth straight game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring up, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Ã¢â¬âJasson Domínguez launched a solo home run over the right field wall. After not scoring for the first two innings, the Tides knotted the game up at 1-1 in the top of the third when Jackson Holliday took a 1-0 pitch from Edgar Barlcay 376 feet over the right-center field wall for his seventh long ball of the season.

In the fifth inning Connor Pavolony led off by collecting his first Triple-A hit, a double to left field, before Heston Kjerstad was hit by a pitch. That set up Billy Cook, who launched a go-ahead, three run home run 403 feet over the left field wall to give the Tidse a 4-1 advantage. In in the ensuing at bat, Daniel Johnson roped his 11th home run of the season, extending Norfolk's lead to 5-1.

The Tides further added on to their lead in the top of the seventh. Following a leadoff walk to Kjerstad, Cook roped an RBI single to bring him in and make it 6-1 Norfolk. Hudson Haskin made it 7-1 in the ensuing at bat when his sacrifice fly out plated Cook.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started their comeback in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Elijah Dunham. Oswald Peraza made it 7-3 Norfolk when he also collected an RBI single that drove in Josh VanMeter, and when Ben Rice scored on an error in the eighth, Norfolk's lead slimmed down to 7-4. Then a Greg Allen RBI single made it 7-5, and a wild pitch allowed Gonzalez to come home and cut the deficit all the way to 7-6 Tides. After Taylor Trammell's double tied it up in the ninth, Greg Allen launched a three-run homer to walk off the Tides and take down Norfolk 10-7.

The Tides will take on the RailRiders tomorrow night in the final game of their six-game series. The Tides will start RHP Brandon Young (1-0, 3.60), while LHP Tanner Tully (1-4, 6.34) will take the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. First pitch is 1:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: Going 1-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run in the win was Jackson Holliday...the home run, Holliday's seventh of the season, was his second off a left handed pitcher and was his second game-tying long ball of the season...since May 15 (Game 2) against Lehigh Valley, Holliday has reached base safely in 21 of his last 22 games and is batting.259 (21-for-81) with 22 runs, six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI.

The Jet Takes Off: Pacing all hitters last night was Daniel Johnson, went 3-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and a run...it's the fourth time this season Johnson has finished with at least three hits in a game...his fifth inning home run marked the 100th minor league homer of his career and 45th Triple-A long ball.

