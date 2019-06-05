Chasers Crush Isotopes 14-3

Omaha third baseman Humberto Arteaga recorded four of his club's season-high 21 hits, while left fielder Jorge Bonifacio smashed two of the Storm Chasers' six home runs in a 14-3 drubbing of the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday evening at Werner Park.

Omaha set single-game season-highs in hits, home runs and total bases while matching their 2019-best with 14 runs. All nine Storm Chasers batters recorded at least one knock, with seven of those nine collecting multi-hit efforts.

The onslaught of runs started with a four-run first frame, with Bonifacio leaving the yard for the first time after 1B Lucas Duda crushed an RBI double off the center field wall and came home along with 2B Erick Mejia on a pair of errors. The Isotopes got on the board in the top of the second thanks to 1B Roberto Ramos' solo shot, however, Duda struck again with a two-run smash over the center field wall, followed by RF Brett Phillips ' solo homer, to extend the advantage to 7-1.

One inning later, Phillips would slap a two-run triple to left-center to up the margin to eight. Omaha and Albuquerque later traded single tallies before the Storm Chasers surged ahead with three longballs in the seventh, with the four-run output moving Omaha ahead 14-2.

Arteaga (4-6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) paced the Storm Chasers order with his four hits, while CF Bubba Starling (3-5, R) and C Nick Dini (3-5, R, 2B, RBI) added three knocks apiece. Ramos (3-4, R, 2B, HR, RBI) was joined by CF Yanathan Daza (3-5, R, 2B) and DH Brian Mundell (3-5) in posting multi-hit efforts for Albuquerque.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin tossed his team-best sixth quality outing of the season, earning the victory to improve to 6-2 in 2019. Following the contest, the lefty ranks tied for third in the Pacific Coast League in wins, as well as fifth in batting average against (.235). Isotopes southpaw Pat Dean (4.0 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 9 ER, K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to face off again on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm CT. RHP Scott Blewett (3-5, 7.04) is expected to toe the rubber for the Storm Chasers, with Albuquerque's starter to be announced.

