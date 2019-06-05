Blackmon Begins Rehab Assignment as Isotopes Drop to Omaha
June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Storm Chasers 5 (29-31), Isotopes 1 (27-33) - Werner Park, Papillion, Neb.
AT THE DISH: Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon began a rehab assignment with the Isotopes this evening. Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a single while starting in right field. The 32-year-old was placed on the Rockies' injured list on May 24 with a right calf strain ... Albuquerque's lone run in the contest came when Brian Mundell scored on a groundout hit by Roberto Ramos in the seventh inning ... Mundell, Pat Valaika and Yonathan Daza each collected two hits on Wednesday.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Tim Melville pitched 7.0 innings for his longest outing of the year. The right-hander allowed five runs, seven hits and struck out five batters. The loss was Melville's second as an Isotope ... Reliever Sam Howard compiled two strikeouts in his 1.0 inning of work.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have lost eight of their last 11 games ... This was the sixth game in 2019 that Albuquerque has scored one run or less.
ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:05 p.m. MT - Werner Park
PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Kyle Freeland (NR), Storm Chasers: LHP Jake Kalish (3-3, 4.45)
