Round Rock OF Kyle Tucker Earns PCL Player of the Month Honors

June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





SUMMERLIN, Nevada - DÃ©jÃ vu! For the second month in a row, a Round Rock Express outfielder has been named the Uncle Ray's Pacific Coast League Player of the Month as Kyle Tucker brings home the hardware for the month of May. The outfielder led all PCL hitters with 11 home runs during the month. Fellow Round Rock OF Yordan Alvarez earned PCL Player of the Month honors for April earlier this season.

After a sluggish start to the season, Tucker lit a fuse in May, hitting to a .333 batting average (36-108) with seven doubles and 28 RBI while also leading the Express with a pair of triples in 28 games during the month. In addition to leading the PCL in homers, Tucker's 28 runs scored and 80 total bases also paced all league hitters. He posted a .333/.429/.741 slash line in May after collecting at least one base hit in 22 of his 28 games played.

Tucker all but sealed his Player of the Month Award with a team-high nine-game hitting streak from May 23-31 in which he hit an even .500 (19-38) with two doubles, four home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored. He homered in four consecutive games from May 23-26, becoming the first E-Train hitter to accomplish that feat since INF Tommy Field did so from July 4-7, 2015.

The 22-year-old Tucker joined Alvarez as the only two Express hitters to post a double-digit home run month since Will Middlebrooks hit 12 in June 2017. Alvarez also hit 12 dingers during his record-setting April. Only four players in affiliated baseball hit more home runs than Tucker in the month of May, Cincinnati Reds INF Derek Dietrich, Houston Astros INF Alex Bregman, Pittsburgh Pirates INF Josh Bell and Columbus Clippers INF Bobby Bradley, who all tallied 12 longballs during the month.

Tucker is widely regarded as the top position player prospect in the Houston Astros organization and is currently tabbed as the #13 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com. The Tampa, Florida native was originally drafted by Houston fifth overall in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

With the award, Tucker becomes just the third player in Round Rock Express history to take home Pacific Coast League Player of the Month honors. Prior to Alvarez winning the award last month, the only other E-Train player to earn the distinction was C J.R. House, who split the award with Portland Beavers OF Terrmel Sledge in August 2006, Round Rock's second season in the PCL.

The 2019 PCL Player of the Month award is just the latest in a long string of honors for the outfield prospect. Tucker previously won PCL Player of the Month honors for August 2018 with the Fresno Grizzlies. He has also been named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in each of his three full seasons within the Astros organization. Tucker is a three-time PCL Player of the Week award winner, two-time midseason All-Star and was named both a PCL and an MiLB All-Star by Baseball America in 2018.

Fans can catch Tucker and the rest of the Express in action when the team returns home on Wednesday, June 12 to open a seven-game homestand with a three-game set against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). First pitch in the series opener at Dell Diamond on June 12 is set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

