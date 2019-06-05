Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Salt Lake Bees

San Antonio Missions (37-22) at Salt Lake Bees (26-31)

Game #60/Road Game #31

Wednesday, June 5, 8:05 p.m.

Smith's Ballpark

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-0, 0.46) vs. RHP JC Ramirez (0-1. 16.20)

One of the Best: Tonight's starter for San Antonio, Aaron Wilkerson, doesn't have enough innings pitched to qualify for the PCL leaderboard for the season but has still been one of the league's best pitchers. Of the 62 pitchers in the PCL who have made at least seven starts, Wilkerson's 0.46 ERA is the lowest and his 0.74 WHIP is the second lowest behind only New Orleans' Zac Gallen who boasts a 0.69 WHIP. Since he returned to the ball club from Milwaukee on May 7 he leads the PCL in ERA (0.32), WHIP (0.79), opponent batting average (.135), opponent slugging (.208), and opponent OPS (.425)

Hiura's Return: With Travis Shaw's rehab stint with the Missions now over, Keston Hiura has been optioned back to San Antonio. In 17 games with the Brewers, Hiura batted .281 (18-for- 64) with five home runs and nine runs batted in. At the Triple-A level this season, Hiura is batting .333 including 11 home runs, 26 RBI, and a 1.106 OPS.

Two Hits, Same Inning: During the Missions six-run outburst in the top of the first inning of last night's game, Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon recorded two hits. This marks the first time in 2019 that a Missions player has recorded two hits in the same inning. It's the first time since Rod Boykin on May 1, 2018 that a Missions player has accomplished this feat.

Welcome Back Nottingham: Before Keston Hiura, it was Jacob Nottingham returning from the Brewers to the Missions. In last night's game, Nottingham went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. His three-hit performance was a season-high. Before being optioned, Nottingham appeared in six games for Milwaukee, going 2-for-5 (.400) with a home run and four RBI.

Birthday Boy: Missions reliever Jake Petricka is celebrating his 31st birthday today! Petricka has been a consistently good option out of the bullpen for San Antonio in 2019. In 13 appearances, he is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and two saves.

100 Down: After pitching one inning in last night's win, Missions reliever Miguel Sanchez reached the milestone of appearing in 100 games in his professional career. The 25-year-old right-hander is 9-11 with a 3.35 ERA in his career.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Jimmy Nelson recalled by Milwaukee

INF Keston Hiura optioned (6/3) to San Antonio and activated

