Chihuahuas Brush off Early Deficit
June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 early before scoring a run in six different innings to come back and beat the Iowa Cubs 6-4 Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. El Paso clinched a series win over Iowa and has won four consecutive games.
The Chihuahuas hit three solo homers Wednesday - the second in as many games for Esteban Quiroz, a game-tying homer in the sixth inning by Jose Pirela, and a go-ahead home run by Francisco Mejia in the eighth. Mejia now has 11 extra-base hits in his 11 games this season with El Paso.
Logan Allen allowed four runs, three of which were earned, in the first inning before throwing five scoreless innings to close his start. The Chihuahuas are now 11-3 in day games this season.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-cubs/2019/06/05/579583#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579583
Team Records: El Paso (38-21), Iowa (34-26)
Next Game: Thursday, 6:08 pm at Principal Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (4-2, 5.85) vs. Iowa RHP Trevor Clifton (1-4, 3.76). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019
- Suarez, bullpen outduel Dodgers in 2-1 win - Sacramento River Cats
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-36) at Reno Aces (24-34) - Nashville Sounds
- Chihuahuas Brush off Early Deficit - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Sneak Past I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- River Cats Jump Ahead Late for 2-1 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (24-35) at Tacoma Rainiers (29-30) - Memphis Redbirds
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Uncle Ray's Players of the Month - PCL
- Round Rock OF Kyle Tucker Earns PCL Player of the Month Honors - Round Rock Express
- UIL State Baseball Championships Return to Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 5, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Barreto Leads Way as Reyes de Plata Pound Round Rock 19-9 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aces Homer Four Times in 9th, Win 12-11 on Walk-Off Blast - Reno Aces
- Aviators Fly Past Express 19-9 - Round Rock Express
- Road Trip Opens with Shootout Loss in Reno - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers Crush Isotopes 14-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Missions Sting Bees - San Antonio Missions
- Bees Fall to Missions in Game One - Salt Lake Bees
- Redbirds Explode with 13-Hit Barrage in 9-3 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Rainiers Fall to Memphis in Seven-Game Homestand Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.