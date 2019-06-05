Game Notes vs. Nashville

Tonight's Game: The Aces go for the series victory tonight with southpaw Alex Young on the mound. Young faced the Sounds one year to the day in Nashville earning a win going six innings allowing one run on two hits to go along with six strikeouts. Reno is coming off a magical 9th inning that saw four home runs and a five-run comeback victory last night. Yasmany Tomas homered twice, hitting home run number 18 and 19. Lucas Luetge picked up his first victory in an Aces uniform with 1.2 innings of two-run ball.

Homer Happy: The Aces have homered in a franchise-best 23 consecutive games. they have hit 62 total home runs over that span, 14 more than every other team in professional baseball. According to ESPN researcher David Gordon, the Major League record, in the last 50 years, was set by the 2002 Texas Rangers August 11 through September 9 with home runs in 27 consecutive games. Five teams have had streaks of 25 straight, most recently the Cardinals and Padres in 2016. Yasmany Tomas leads the Aces over that span with 12. Wyatt Mathisen has hit 10, Kevin Cron 7, Domingo Leyba 6, Matt Szczur 5, Abraham Almonte & Cody Decker 4, Caleb Joseph & Tim Locastro 3, Marty Herum & Juniel Querecuto 2, four players 1.

On the Farm: The Arizona Diamondbacks named Single-A Kane County OF Alek Thomas and Double-A Jackson RHP Riley Smith the organization's Minor League Player- and Pitcher-of-the-Month for May. Thomas, 19, hit .337 (33-for-98)/.409 OBP/.592 SLG with 7 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored and 11 walks in 24 games in May for the Cougars. Smith, 24, went 2-1 with a 0.53 ERA (2 ER in 33.2 IP), .202 opponent average, 0.98 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 5 starts for the Generals in May. Aces Kevin Cron and Kevin Ginkel were named player and pitcher of the month for Triple-A Reno.

Show Time: Grant Ford, a three-year pitcher for Nevada from San Jose, Calif., was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft today. It marks the highest selection by a Wolf Pack baseball player since Braden Shipley went 15th overall in the 2013 draft to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ford was taken with the 154th pick after having a career year with the Pack. Through three years with the Silver & Blue he posted a 6.07 ERA with a 9-8 record and 122 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched.

Star Wars: On Saturday, June 8, Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review. Tickets for the event can be purchased at renoaces.com or by calling 775-334-7000.

