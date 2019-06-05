OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 5, 2019

June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Sacramento River Cats (28-30) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-34)

Game #58 of 140/Home #25 of 70 (9-15)

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Andrew Suarez (2-4, 7.59) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (4-2, 4.20)

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats with an 11:05 a.m. game on a Summer Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers have won a season-best six straight games, reaching the mark for the first time since winning six in a row April 25-30, 2018. OKC last won seven consecutive games as part of a nine-game winning streak April 7-17, 2018.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored three runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Shane Peterson, to take the lead against Sacramento on the way to a 6-4 win Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats took advantage of an error by the Dodgers in the second inning to plate two runs and jump out to a 2-0 lead. Edwin RÃ-os hit a one-out double in the second inning and Drew Jackson followed with a RBI double to cut Sacramento's lead to 2-1. In the third, Kyle Garlick tied the game with a RBI double before Peterson hit a two-run home run into the Dodgers' bullpen and put OKC in front, 4-2. A RBI single by Jake Peter in the fourth inning extended OKC's lead to 5-2. Henry Ramos led off the fifth with a double, then came around to score on a one-out double by Zach Green to cut OKC's lead to 5-3. Peterson tripled in the fifth, then scored on a sacrifice fly by RÃ-os to push the Dodgers' lead to 6-3. The first two Sacramento batters of the ninth reached on singles, and later with two outs, Mike Gerber brought home a run with a single to cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-4 and bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Dodgers pitcher JT Chargois struck out Green to earn his fourth save of the season. Dodgers reliever Justin Grimm (2-3) picked up the win, holding the River Cats scoreless, with one walk and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings. Sacramento starting pitcher Carlos Navas (0-5) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (4-2) seeks his team-leading fifth win of the season when he takes the mound today...Corcino pitched a season-high 6.0 innings May 31 at Memphis, holding the Redbirds to one run and three hits with two walks and a season-best eight strikeouts, helping the Dodgers to a 6-2 win. He did not allow a hit after the second inning and finished his strong start by retiring the final 10 batters he faced...Entering today, Corcino has won each of his last two starts, as well as four of his last five, and the team has won all five games...Opponent are batting just .216 with runners in scoring position...Corcino had an eight-day stint on the Injured List in mid-May due to back tightness, and this is his fourth game since his return...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in seven of his nine games this season...He spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Today is Corcino's first career appearance against the River Cats.

Against the River Cats: 2019: 1-0 2018: 2-1 All-time: 40-43 At OKC: 19-21 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their lone series of the season...OKC won last season's three-game series in Sacramento, losing the opener before winning the final two meetings by a combined score of 19-9...Angelo Mora racked up nine hits over the three-game set in 2018, while Henry Ramos (currently a River Cat) had four RBI and Kyle Garlick scored four runs...The teams last met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2017, with OKC picking up a 3-0 series sweep. It was supposed to be a four-games series, but the final game was canceled due to inclement weather. The series opened May 15, 2017 with Wilmer Font racking up a team-record and career-high 15 strikeouts...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC owns an 8-7 edge in the PCL's version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry. Going back to 2016, the Dodgers have won eight of the last 10 meetings with Sacramento.

Familiar Faces: Current Sacramento outfielder Henry Ramos and switch-handed pitcher Pat Venditte both spent the majority of the 2018 season with OKC. Ramos paced the Dodgers with 58 RBI last season and finished second on the team with 106 hits. Venditte made 45 appearances for OKC last season, posting a 1.75 ERA with 62 strikeouts against 14 walks. Additionally, former OKC infielder Donovan Solano began the season with Sacramento, but has been playing with the San Francisco Giants since early May.

Six Pack: The Dodgers are on their first six-game win streak since last winning six in a row April 25-30, 2018...During the current win streak, the team has a +30 run differential. Prior to that, the team's run differential over the first 51 games of the season was -97...The team has allowed three or fewer runs in four of the six games, including two or fewer runs three times. Before the win streak, the team's previous three instances of allowing two of fewer runs spanned 42 games between April 13-May 28...OKC has committed just one error during the six-game win streak.

#Don'tLetTheKidsGetHot: The Dodgers tallied six runs Tuesday night and have now scored six or more runs in six straight games...OKC has scored first in five of the six games and recorded at least one home run in each of the six games (12 HR)...The Dodgers have connected on 30 extra-base hits over the last six games, accounting for 52 percent of their total hits during the winning streak. Over the last three games, 16 of the team's 23 total hits have gone for extra bases...OKC went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position Tuesday and is now 23-for-60 (.383) with RISP over the last six games...During the six-game win streak, the Dodgers are batting .275 (58x211) with 50 runs. OKC had tallied five or fewer hits five times in its previous eight games and over the first nine games of their road trip was batting .181 (50x276) with and 27 runs and four homers.

Action Jackson: Drew Jackson went 2-for-4 last night with RBI double and run scored. He's now safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-29 (.414) with four multi-hit games, two homers and eight runs scored. Prior to his current hitting streak, Jackson had gone 1-for-20 over his previous seven games...Jackson also stole his sixth base of the season last night, giving him sole possession of the team lead.

Steady Eddie: Edwin RÃ-os collected a double, walk, RBI and scored a run last night to extend his season-best hitting streak to six games, going 8-for-23 with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and six runs scored...RÃ-os paces the Dodgers with 35 RBI this season and his 43 total hits trail team leader Cameron Perkins by one. His eight homers are tied for second-most on the team.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have homered in six straight games, tying their longest streak with at least one home run. They have 12 homers during the stretch, including four multi-homer games...Eight different players have accounted for the 12 home runs, including three by Edwin RÃ-os, as well as two each by Kyle Garlick and Drew Jackson...On the other hand, the Dodgers have not allowed a home run in back-to-back games for just the third time this season and first time since May 7-8 against Nashville.

Around the Horn: Zach Reks is 6-for-19 with five extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs scored during his five-game hitting streak...The Dodgers are 4-1 this season in games with a morning start time, including three straight wins and a 3-1 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With a win today, the Dodgers can take a 2-0 series lead for just the second time this season and first time at home.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.