Eight-Run Fourth Buries Baby Cakes
June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Yadiel Hernandez homered twice during an eight-run fourth inning outburst for the Fresno Grizzlies, who routed the New Orleans Baby Cakes, 10-4.
Entering the night fourth in the Pacific Coast League with a .359 batting average, Hernandez broke a scoreless deadlock with a towering home run to center leading off the fourth. Fresno went on to send 12 batters to the plate in the inning, which included a two-run single by former LSU star Andrew Stevenson and a two-run double by Carter Kieboom to end the night for Baby Cakes starter Dustin Beggs.
Hernandez then greeted reliever Jordan Milbrath with an opposite-field two-run shot to left, his 16th long ball of the year to put the Grizzlies in front, 8-0.
Fresno starter Paolo Espino, who has benefited from solid run support all season, did not need the help on Wednesday as the right-hander was perfect through five innings. The 'Cakes did not pick up their first baserunner until Micah Brown's one-out double in the sixth, and an error later in the frame opened the door to a three-run rally, but Espino still finished with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to pick up his sixth win.
Isan Diaz singled during the three-run frame to extend his hitting streak to seven games, a new Triple-A high. Matt Snyder also had an RBI single in the inning to push his hitting streak to seven, but exited the game with an apparent injury while running the bases.
Beggs (4-2) had won his last three starts but failed to get out of the fourth inning and was charged with seven runs on eight hits in taking the loss.
The 'Cakes and Grizzlies play the rubber match of the three-game set on Thursday at 7 p.m.
