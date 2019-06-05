Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-36) at Reno Aces (24-34)
June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #59: Nashville Sounds (22-36) at Reno Aces (24-34)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Taylor Guerrieri (0-2, 5.79) vs. LHP Alex Young (2-2, 6.93)
First Pitch: 9:05 CST
Radio: 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Taylor Guerrieri/Pedro Payano: 26-year-old Taylor Guerrieri will be the "opener" for Nashville tonight. Guerrieri is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in 13 games (1 start) in 2019. Guerrieri's other start this year was part of a doubleheader against Round Rock on May 27. 24-year-old Pedro Payano will work in relief. The right-hander is making his 2nd appearance with the Sounds after he made his Triple-A debut on May 30 against New Orleans. Payano worked 4.0 innings in a scheduled shortened start. He pitched in 8 games with Double-A Frisco and went 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 42.2 innings prior to being transferred to Nashville on May 29. Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 41-34 in his minor league career with a 3.58 ERA while covering 132 games (116 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.
Southpaws on Deck: Nashville is scheduled to face two left-handed starters in the next two games in Alex Young and Anthony Vasquez. The Sounds are hitting .267 (133-for-499) as a team against left-handed pitchers in 2019. Matt Davidson has the highest batting average for a current Sound against lefties with a .313 (15-for-48) clip. The .313 average includes 4 doubles, 4 home runs and a 1.087 OPS.
Hit The Road: The Sounds continue to swing hot bats on the road with another 11 runs on 16 hits last night. In 25 road games, Nashville is hitting .265 (231-for-873) as a team with a team OPS of .795. By comparison, Nashville is hitting .231 (247-for-1068) as a team in 33 home games.
16 Knocks: Last night's 16-hit outburst was tied for the most in a single-game this year for Nashville. The Sounds also had 16 hits on May 29 vs. Round Rock and May 26 vs. Round Rock.
After 8 Is Usually Great: Nashville entered the 9th inning last night with an 11-7 lead only to suffer a 12-11 loss. It was the first loss in 17 games when leading after 8 innings. Only El Paso (33-0), San Antonio (24-0), Iowa (22-0) and Oklahoma City haven't suffered a loss when leading after 8 innings.
Tocci Time: Outfielder Carlos Tocci is swinging it well over his last 7 games to the tune of a .429 (12-for-28) batting average. In the 7-game stretch, Tocci has 7 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run, 6 RBI, 3 walks and 2 stolen bases. His average has gone from .220 to .250 during the timeframe.
Oh for Pete's Sake: Reliever Pete Fairbanks has been dominant in his first three outings with Nashville. In 3.0 innings, the right-hander has allowed only 1 hit while recording 7 of the 9 outs via strikeout. In 20 games across Advanced-A Down East (11 games), Double-A Frisco (6 games) and Nashville, Fairbanks is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (22.2 IP/4 ER) with 36 strikeouts.
What's the word around Nashville?
Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)
Wow. Just wow. In the most Reno game ever, the Aces hit 4 homers in the bottom of the 9th and rally to beat the @nashvillesounds 12-11. Sounds led 11-7 entering the frame. Heartbreaker. Back at it Wednesday at 9:05 CT.
