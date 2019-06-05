Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-36) at Reno Aces (24-34)

June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #59: Nashville Sounds (22-36) at Reno Aces (24-34)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Taylor Guerrieri (0-2, 5.79) vs. LHP Alex Young (2-2, 6.93)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Taylor Guerrieri/Pedro Payano: 26-year-old Taylor Guerrieri will be the "opener" for Nashville tonight. Guerrieri is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in 13 games (1 start) in 2019. Guerrieri's other start this year was part of a doubleheader against Round Rock on May 27. 24-year-old Pedro Payano will work in relief. The right-hander is making his 2nd appearance with the Sounds after he made his Triple-A debut on May 30 against New Orleans. Payano worked 4.0 innings in a scheduled shortened start. He pitched in 8 games with Double-A Frisco and went 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 42.2 innings prior to being transferred to Nashville on May 29. Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 41-34 in his minor league career with a 3.58 ERA while covering 132 games (116 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.

Southpaws on Deck: Nashville is scheduled to face two left-handed starters in the next two games in Alex Young and Anthony Vasquez. The Sounds are hitting .267 (133-for-499) as a team against left-handed pitchers in 2019. Matt Davidson has the highest batting average for a current Sound against lefties with a .313 (15-for-48) clip. The .313 average includes 4 doubles, 4 home runs and a 1.087 OPS.

Hit The Road: The Sounds continue to swing hot bats on the road with another 11 runs on 16 hits last night. In 25 road games, Nashville is hitting .265 (231-for-873) as a team with a team OPS of .795. By comparison, Nashville is hitting .231 (247-for-1068) as a team in 33 home games.

16 Knocks: Last night's 16-hit outburst was tied for the most in a single-game this year for Nashville. The Sounds also had 16 hits on May 29 vs. Round Rock and May 26 vs. Round Rock.

After 8 Is Usually Great: Nashville entered the 9th inning last night with an 11-7 lead only to suffer a 12-11 loss. It was the first loss in 17 games when leading after 8 innings. Only El Paso (33-0), San Antonio (24-0), Iowa (22-0) and Oklahoma City haven't suffered a loss when leading after 8 innings.

Tocci Time: Outfielder Carlos Tocci is swinging it well over his last 7 games to the tune of a .429 (12-for-28) batting average. In the 7-game stretch, Tocci has 7 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run, 6 RBI, 3 walks and 2 stolen bases. His average has gone from .220 to .250 during the timeframe.

Oh for Pete's Sake: Reliever Pete Fairbanks has been dominant in his first three outings with Nashville. In 3.0 innings, the right-hander has allowed only 1 hit while recording 7 of the 9 outs via strikeout. In 20 games across Advanced-A Down East (11 games), Double-A Frisco (6 games) and Nashville, Fairbanks is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (22.2 IP/4 ER) with 36 strikeouts.

What's the word around Nashville?

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Wow. Just wow. In the most Reno game ever, the Aces hit 4 homers in the bottom of the 9th and rally to beat the @nashvillesounds 12-11. Sounds led 11-7 entering the frame. Heartbreaker. Back at it Wednesday at 9:05 CT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.