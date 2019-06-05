Chihuahuas Sneak Past I-Cubs

June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (34-26) dropped a close 6-4 game to the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-21) Wednesday at Principal Park as they were held scoreless after the first inning.

Iowa exploded for a four-run first that kept the home team ahead through five frames. Mark Zagunis sparked the drive with a leadoff double and moved to third on a Taylor Davis groundout. The I-Cubs rallied with two outs as Phillip Evans drew a walk and Robel Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bags. On a 2-2 count, Wynton Bernard singled in a pair and an error on the play allowed Garcia to score from first. A Trent Giambrone RBI single capped the effort.

El Paso slowly chipped away at its deficit, starting with an Esteban Quiroz home run in the second. The Chihuahuas took advantage of a leadoff walk to Luis Urias in the fourth as a double from Francisco Mejia cut the Iowa lead to 4-2. Urias would help El Paso inch closer with an RBI single in the fifth, before Jose Pirela punched a homer to left to lock the game 4-4 in the sixth.

Mejia propelled the Chihuahuas ahead with a solo shot in the sixth and Matthew Batten helped add insurance with an RBI double in the ninth.

I-Cubs starter Alec Mills left with a no-decision as he allowed three earned runs through 5.0 frames. The righty limited the Chihuahuas to five hits and walked only one while fanning seven. Tim Collins (1-1) was tagged with the loss after serving up the Mejia home run in the sixth inning.

Postgame Notes:

- Mark Zagunis went 2-for-4 today with a double and is batting .360 (9-for-25) through seven games since joining the I-Cubs from Chicago.

- Alec Mills holds a 2.45 ERA (3ER/11.0IP) with three walks and 13 strikeouts through his last two starts.

The I-Cubs are back in action tomorrow for a 7:08 first pitch against El Paso for A Night OUT at the Ballpark. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.