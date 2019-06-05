Chihuahuas Sneak Past I-Cubs
June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (34-26) dropped a close 6-4 game to the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-21) Wednesday at Principal Park as they were held scoreless after the first inning.
Iowa exploded for a four-run first that kept the home team ahead through five frames. Mark Zagunis sparked the drive with a leadoff double and moved to third on a Taylor Davis groundout. The I-Cubs rallied with two outs as Phillip Evans drew a walk and Robel Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bags. On a 2-2 count, Wynton Bernard singled in a pair and an error on the play allowed Garcia to score from first. A Trent Giambrone RBI single capped the effort.
El Paso slowly chipped away at its deficit, starting with an Esteban Quiroz home run in the second. The Chihuahuas took advantage of a leadoff walk to Luis Urias in the fourth as a double from Francisco Mejia cut the Iowa lead to 4-2. Urias would help El Paso inch closer with an RBI single in the fifth, before Jose Pirela punched a homer to left to lock the game 4-4 in the sixth.
Mejia propelled the Chihuahuas ahead with a solo shot in the sixth and Matthew Batten helped add insurance with an RBI double in the ninth.
I-Cubs starter Alec Mills left with a no-decision as he allowed three earned runs through 5.0 frames. The righty limited the Chihuahuas to five hits and walked only one while fanning seven. Tim Collins (1-1) was tagged with the loss after serving up the Mejia home run in the sixth inning.
Postgame Notes:
- Mark Zagunis went 2-for-4 today with a double and is batting .360 (9-for-25) through seven games since joining the I-Cubs from Chicago.
- Alec Mills holds a 2.45 ERA (3ER/11.0IP) with three walks and 13 strikeouts through his last two starts.
The I-Cubs are back in action tomorrow for a 7:08 first pitch against El Paso for A Night OUT at the Ballpark. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019
- Suarez, bullpen outduel Dodgers in 2-1 win - Sacramento River Cats
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-36) at Reno Aces (24-34) - Nashville Sounds
- Chihuahuas Brush off Early Deficit - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Sneak Past I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- River Cats Jump Ahead Late for 2-1 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (24-35) at Tacoma Rainiers (29-30) - Memphis Redbirds
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Uncle Ray's Players of the Month - PCL
- Round Rock OF Kyle Tucker Earns PCL Player of the Month Honors - Round Rock Express
- UIL State Baseball Championships Return to Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 5, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Barreto Leads Way as Reyes de Plata Pound Round Rock 19-9 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aces Homer Four Times in 9th, Win 12-11 on Walk-Off Blast - Reno Aces
- Aviators Fly Past Express 19-9 - Round Rock Express
- Road Trip Opens with Shootout Loss in Reno - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers Crush Isotopes 14-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Missions Sting Bees - San Antonio Missions
- Bees Fall to Missions in Game One - Salt Lake Bees
- Redbirds Explode with 13-Hit Barrage in 9-3 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Rainiers Fall to Memphis in Seven-Game Homestand Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.