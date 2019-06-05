Road Trip Opens with Shootout Loss in Reno

RENO - The Nashville Sounds started their Pacific Northern Division road trip with a wild game. Up four runs into the bottom of the ninth, Nashville gave up four home runs to Reno including a Matt Szczur walk-off home run. The Aces won the game 12-11.

There was plenty of scoring in the beginning of the game as both teams scored in each of the first three innings. Eli White hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning to score first for Nashville. Reno scored two runs in the bottom-half of the first on a two-run single by Wyatt Mathisen.

Adam Moore had an RBI double in the top of the second to tie the game at two. Reno regained the lead in the bottom of the second with a Juniel Querecuto RBI single. The Sounds scored three runs in the top of the third when Matt Davidson hit a two-run single to take the lead with Patrick Wisdom and Moore each having RBI singles to go up 6-3. Yasmany Tomas homered in the bottom of the third but the Sounds still led 6-4.

Reno took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. Domingo Leyba hit an RBI double, who was then knocked in by Tomas on a single. Tomas scored on a Szczur single to give the Aces the 7-6 lead.

The game would be tied again when Davidson hit a double to left field that scored Andy Ibanez and tied the game at 7 apiece.

Chase d'Arnaud came up with a clutch two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning and put Nashville up 9-7. The Sounds would score two more in the top of the ninth to add insurance to their lead and made it 11-7 with a Tocci RBI single and a d'Arnaud sacrifice fly.

It looked good for Nashville after Josh Fields struck out the leadoff hitter of the inning. But Abraham Almonte hit a solo home run to make it 11-8. Leyba walked and was hit in on a Tomas homer to have Reno creep closer at 11-10. After a strikeout, Reno hit back-to-back solo jacks by Mathisen and Szczur to complete the comeback and give the Aces a 12-11 win.

Game two starts tomorrow night at 9:05 p.m., where Nashville will start right-hander Taylor Guerrieri (0-2, 5.79) as an "opener", followed by Pedro Payano (0-0, 4.50) as a "follower." Reno will start left-hander Alex Young (2-2, 6.93) in the contest.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 12-11 loss, the Sounds are now 22-36 on the season.

Five Sounds had multi-hit efforts: Zack Granite, Andy Ibanez, Matt Davidson, Carlos Tocci and Adam Moore. Tocci and Moore both had three hits.

Miguel Del Pozo pitched for Nashville in three straight games. In the three games, he has five strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

It was the sixth time this season that Matt Davidson had at least three RBI. His last game doing so was when he had 4 RBI versus Memphis on May 23.

