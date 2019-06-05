Suarez, bullpen outduel Dodgers in 2-1 win

Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats (29-30) bounced back on Wednesday morning to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-35) 2-1 to snap their six-game winning streak.

Sacramento's pitching staff continued to demonstrate why they're one of the best in the Pacific Coast League by allowing one run on the day. Southpaw Andrew Suarez kicked things off for the River Cats going five innings and allowing a lone run on seven hits.

A combined effort from bullpen arms Williams Jerez, Sam Coonrod, Fernando Abad, and Jandel Gustave held the Dodgers scoreless and sat down 11 straight batters until two outs in the ninth. The quartet combined for four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Coonrod picked up his first win of the year with Gustave picking up his third save.

The River Cats offense was supplied by two players -- Abiatal Avelino and Chris Shaw. Avelino got things going in the first crushing a double down the line to right field and came around to score on a Shaw single to right. The duo would get it done again in the eighth as Avelino led off with a double and was eventually plated as the winning run on a Shaw double down the right field line.

The River Cats will look to win the rubber match and take the series with righty Enderson Franco (2-1, 6.49) taking the hill. Oklahoma City will roll with right-hander Mitchell White (1-3, 5.95). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

- The River Cats have fared well in day games on the road this season. With today's win the River Cats improved to 5-1 in road day games, and on the year Sacramento is now 9-7.

- Mike Gerber was looking to extend his hitting streak to double digits but saw in come to an end at nine after going 0-4 on Wednesday.

