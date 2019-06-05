Aces Homer Four Times in 9th, Win 12-11 on Walk-Off Blast

Reno, Nevada - The Aces welcomed the Nashville Sounds to Greater Nevada Field Tuesday night for the first time since 2017. It was a slugfest to start tonight's contest with each team scoring in each of the first three innings. A three-run fifth inning that saw RBI hits by Domingo Leyba, Yasmany Tomas, and Matt Szczur gave Reno a one-run advantage but saw the lead vanish quickly. Nashville rallied to score a run in the seventh, two in the eighth and two in the ninth to increase their lead to four. That's when the magic of the Biggest Little City took over. Abraham Almonte hit a solo homer. Yasmany Tomas hit a two-run bomb. Wyatt Mathisen hit a solo jack to tie the game at 11. The reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, Matt Szczur, hit a walk-off solo homer to win it. This is the Aces fourth last-AB win of the year, second via the home run. Reno will take on Nashville two more times this week before welcoming the Memphis Redbirds to the Biggest Little City on Friday.

Top Performers - Reno

Matt Szczur (2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4, HR, 2 R)

Wyatt Mathisen (2-for-4, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Nashville

Zack Granite (2-for-6, R)

Matt Davidson (2-for-4, R, 3 RBI)

Chase D'Arnaud (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday June 5 Nashville Sounds LHP Alex Young vs. RHP Taylor Guerrieri 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Show Time: Taylor Clarke made his fourth start for the Diamondbacks this evening, this time against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Entering tonight's game, Clarke was 1-1 in the Major Leagues with a 4.67 ERA in 17.1 innings of work. Tonight, Clarke went five innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out four.

Day Two: Day two of the Major League Baseball draft got underway this morning. Nevada's Grant Ford was selected in the fifth round (154th overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander tossed 45.2 innings for the Wolf Pack in 2018, turning in an ERA of 2.76. GJ Hill, son of Isotopes manager Glennallen Hill, was selected in the fourth round (122nd overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hill is committed to play for Arizona State but could decide to forgo college and sign a professional contract. Glennallen played 13 years in the MLB and has managed the Isotopes since 2015. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected 8 players in Rounds 3-10 of Major League Baseball's 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

Upcoming Star Wars Night: On Saturday, June 8, Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review. Tickets for the event can be purchased at renoaces.com or by calling 775-334-7000.

