Hernandez creams two homers as Grizzlies beat Baby Cakes 10-4

Metairie, Louisiana - The Fresno Grizzlies (29-30) conquered the New Orleans Baby Cakes (33-27) 10-4 from Shrine on Airline. Paolo Espino (6-1, win) took a perfect game into the sixth before giving up a one-out double. He finished the night striking out seven over five and two-thirds innings, letting up three runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks. The right hander hurled his eighth straight outing allowing three earned runs or less. Fresno has won seven consecutive and eight of nine starts made by Espino.

Yadiel Hernandez highlighted the Grizzlies offense, homering twice in an eight-run fourth. Hernandez's solo shot commenced the scoring while his two-run blast capped the frame. It was his third multi-homer contest of the season and the 10th instance by Fresno overall. Hernandez drove in four on the evening and now leads the club with 16 clouts. LSU product Andrew Stevenson and Carter Kieboom each added two hits and two RBI for the Grizzlies.

Down 10-0 in the sixth, Isan Diaz broke the shutout with a single to right, notching Micah Brown. Two fielder's choices and a Matt Snyder RBI single provided New Orleans with their other runs. Starter Dustin Beggs (4-2) suffered the decision for the Baby Cakes. Fresno will play their final regular season game ever at New Orleans tomorrow night as the team will relocate to Wichita in 2020.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Carter Kieboom (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB)

- RHP Paolo Espino (5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins)

- LF Magneuris Sierra (1-3, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Isan Diaz (1-4, RBI, R)

- 1B Matt Snyder (1-3, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday June 6 New Orleans Baby Cakes (Away) RHP Joe Ross (Fresno) vs. RHP Ben Meyer (New Orleans) 5:00 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: OF Yadiel Hernandez became the first PCL player to hit two home runs in an inning since Brett Eibner of Omaha on May 12, 2016 versus Memphis. Hernandez has a club-high 16 homers, two away from tying his single-season, career-high in 2017 while splitting time at Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse (18 HR in 120 games).

