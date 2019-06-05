Missions Sting Bees

June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SALT LAKE CITY--The Missions struck quickly for six runs in the opening inning and rode that surge to a 7-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark to kick off a seven-game trip out west.

Jacob Nottingham collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, in his first game back with the club after spending more than two weeks with Milwaukee.

Mauricio Dubon also added three hits as the Missions improved to a season high 15 games over .500.

Bubba Derby (2-3) survived two homeruns, a pair of triples, and a double over his 5 1/3 innings of work to pick up the win. Derby got some help as the Bees had three runners cut down at the plate trying to score.

Donnie Hart earned his third save, getting the game's final out with the tying run at second base.

San Antonio's first inning outburst was the clubs biggest first inning of the season and tied for its second biggest inning this year. The Missions have tallied 15 runs over the last two games after managing to score only 10 runs in the four previous contests.

A pair of Salt Lake errors in the opening inning helped lead to three unearned runs.

Tuesday's game began a stretch in which the Missions will play Pacific Conference teams over the next two weeks.

RH Aaron Wilkerson (4-0, 0.46) vs. RH Jamie Barria (2-1, 6.97) 8:05 PM CT

KONO 860 AM

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.