UIL State Baseball Championships Return to Dell Diamond

June 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - For 20 Texas high schools, the Road to Round Rock is complete! For the 20th consecutive season, the Round Rock Express are proud to host the UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A at Dell Diamond from June 5-8.

Single-game tickets and full-day tournament passes are available at RRExpress.com/UIL . Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. All tickets are general admission. All-Tournament passes are also available for $35 and include admission to all games in the 2019 UIL State Baseball Championship. All-Tournament passes can only be purchased at the Dell Diamond box office beginning at 8:00 a.m. on June 5. Parking at Dell Diamond is $5 and can be paid via cash or credit card.

The tournament kicks off today, Wednesday, June 5, with a pair of 1A Semifinals featuring New Home against Wells at 9:00 a.m. followed by D'Hanis against Dodd City at 12:00 p.m. The Class 2A Semifinals will see Valley Mills take on Linden-Kildare at 4:00 p.m. followed by a nightcap featuring Dallardsville Big Sandy facing off against Albany at 7:00 p.m.

Class 1A will determine a State Champion at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, then the Class 2A State Championship Game will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The #2 pick in this year's MLB Draft will come to town as Bobby Witt, Jr. and his Colleyville Heritage teammates square off against Corsicana at 4:00 p.m. in the Class 5A Semifinals on Thursday afternoon. Witt was selected by the Kansas City Royals as the second pick in Monday night's MLB Draft.

The second semifinal game on Thursday night puts local Georgetown up against Mission Sharyland Pioneer at 7:00 p.m. Georgetown helped set the all-time UIL Baseball State Tournament attendance record during their last trip to Dell Diamond in 2015 with a crowd of 8,126.

The Class 3A Semifinals are set for the morning of Friday, June 7 with Wall taking on Kirbyville at 9:00 a.m. followed by Blanco against Van Alstyne at 12:00 p.m. The Class 6A Semifinals will follow on Friday night as Fort Bend Ridge Point faces McKinney Boyd at 4:00 p.m.

Austin's own Lake Travis is slated to face Dallas-area powerhouse Southlake Carroll in the second semifinal at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. Lake Travis infielder Brett Baty was selected 12th overall by the New York Mets in the first round of Monday night's MLB Draft while his teammate, pitcher Jimmy Lewis, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round on Tuesday afternoon.

The final day of 2019 UIL State Baseball Championships includes the Class 3A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. followed by the 5A Title Game at 12:00 p.m. and the 6A Title Game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Following the UIL State Baseball Championships, Dell Diamond will also host the Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Monday, June 10. The nine-inning contest is set for 6:00 p.m. and will feature 78 of the top Austin-area players from the Class of 2019.

A full schedule for the 2019 UIL State Baseball Championships is below:

Date Time Class Home Team Visiting Team

Wednesday, June 5 9:00 a.m. 1A Semifinals New Home Wells

Wednesday, June 5 12:00 p.m. 1A Semifinals D'Hanis Dodd City

Wednesday, June 5 4:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Valley Mills Linden-Kildare

Wednesday, June 5 7:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Dallardsville Big Sandy Albany

Thursday, June 6 9:00 a.m. 1A Championship TBD TBD

Thursday, June 6 12:00 p.m. 2A Championship TBD TBD

Thursday, June 6 4:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Colleyville Heritage Corsicana

Thursday, June 6 7:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Georgetown Mission Sharyland Pioneer

Friday, June 7 9:00 a.m. 3A Semifinals Wall Kirbyville

Friday, June 7 12:00 p.m. 3A Semifinals Blanco Van Alstyne

Friday, June 7 4:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Fort Bend Ridge Point McKinney Boyd

Friday, June 7 7:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Lake Travis Southlake Carroll

Saturday, June 8 9:00 a.m. 3A Championship TBD TBD

Saturday, June 8 12:00 p.m. 5A Championship TBD TBD

Saturday, June 8 4:00 p.m. 6A Championship TBD TBD

Monday, June 10 6:00 p.m. Austin-Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game

In 2017, the Express and UIL announced a four-year contract extension that will keep the State Baseball Championships at Dell Diamond through 2021. There is also an option for the UIL to extend the deal for an additional four years, followed by two more years, taking the total agreement to 2027.

For additional information about UIL State Baseball Championship ticketing, schedules, parking and more, visit RRExpress.com/UIL . For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.