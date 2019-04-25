Berm Seating for May 18th Mariachis Game on Sale Tomorrow
April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Due to popular demand, Berm Seating for the May 18th Mariachis de Nuevo MÃ©xico game at Isotopes Park will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. This will be the second of five contests the Isotopes will play as the Mariachis in 2019 at Isotopes Park.
The May 18th Mariachis game marks the earliest Berm Tickets have ever been put on sale in advance in Isotopes history by nearly two weeks. Berm Seating generally is sold exclusively on the day of the game, unless all other tickets have been sold.
"The fact that we have to put Berm Seating on sale weeks in advance is a testament to how much this community has embraced the Mariachis," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.
Gates on May 18 will open at 4 p.m., two and a half hours before the scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Fans are advised to arrive early.
Following the game will be a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Modelo Especial.
Berm Tickets for the game will be available at the Isotopes Park Box Office and by purchasing online at abqisotopes.com and ticketmaster.com.
