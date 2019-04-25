I-Cubs Improve to 13-7

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (13-7) took control with a four-run second and never looked back as they sailed to an 8-4 victory over the Nashville Sounds (5-15), Thursday at Principal Park.

Matt Davidson started the scoring for Nashville with a solo shot in the second - his second homer in as many games against Iowa.

The I-Cubs responded loudly with a four-run bottom of the frame, getting a two-RBI single from Johnny Field, an RBI bunt single from Donnie Dewees and a bases-loaded walk from Addison Russell.

The two teams traded runs through the middle innings but Iowa kept the edge. Russell added a two-RBI double in the fourth and Field boosted his line with an RBI double in the fifth. Phillip Evans solidified the final score, driving in a run with a triple in the sixth.

Colin Rea carried Iowa through 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while whiffing six. Rowan Wick was flawless through 2.0 frames of relief and sat down three batters on strikes. Dakota Mekkes walked one and struck out two as he closed out the game.

Postgame Notes:

- Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with one double, three RBI and one walk in his second rehab game.

- Johnny Field was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run and three RBI.

- Dixon Machado reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with three walks. He leads the PCL with 18 free passes.

- All nine Iowa starters recorded a hit in the game.

The I-Cubs and Sounds play a 7:08 p.m. game tomorrow with fireworks to follow. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

