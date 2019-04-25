OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 25, 2019

April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-11) vs. San Antonio Missions (10-8)

Games #19 & 20 of 140/Road #7 & 8 of 70 (3-3)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (0-1, 15.43) vs. SA-RHP Bubba Derby (0-1, 6.19)

OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (0-1, 4.85) vs. SA-RHP Burch Smith (2-0, 0.56)

Thursday, April 25, 2019 | Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium | San Antonio, Texas | 5:30 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and San Antonio Missions meet for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 5:30 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Dodgers seek back-to-back wins for the second time this season as they play their first-ever series in San Antonio.

Last Game: Wednesday's series opener in San Antonio was postponed due to rain, and Tuesday was a league-wide off day, but on Monday the Dodgers hit a season-high three home runs as they defeated Iowa, 8-5, in the series finale between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Iowa grabbed a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning with Ian Happ and Jim Adduci each hitting two-run homers. In the bottom of the second, Dodgers pitcher Daniel Corcino belted a two-run homer out to left field to cut Iowa's lead to 4-2. The Dodgers took the lead in the fourth inning with four runs, spurred by a key error by Adduci. With the game tied, 4-4, Will Smith's two-run single put the Dodgers ahead for the first time. In the bottom of the sixth, Matt Beaty's solo homer extended the Dodgers' lead to 7-4. A solo homer by Iowa's Cristhian Adames in the top of the seventh trimmed the lead to 7-5, but Kyle Garlick answered with a homer for the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning. Corcino (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, allowing four runs (two earned) and two walks with three strikeouts. After the rough first inning, he held Iowa to no runs and one hit over his final four frames. Jaime Schultz faced the minimum in the top of the ninth for his first save of the season. Iowa starting pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (0-1) makes his second start of the season with OKC in Game 1...In his team season debut April 18 against Omaha, Santana allowed four runs and four hits over 2.1 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in the team's 5-3 defeat...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut just 12 days later June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List on June 9 and effectively ended his season...Santana entered the 2019 season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014...Tonight marks his first meeting against San Antonio as a Triple-A opponent, although he faced the Missions twice in 2017 while with Double-A Tulsa.

In Game 2, lefty Ben Holmes (0-1) makes his fourth start with the Dodgers and second of the season against San Antonio...In his most recent start April 19 against Iowa, Holmes allowed two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings, including a home run. He issued one walk, struck out four batters and did not factor into the decision...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 K's and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average...Holmes began the 2018 season on the Disabled List in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter before being released June 27...He signed with the Dodgers July 6 and was assigned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year...In his previous matchup with San Antonio, Holmes allowed three runs and four hits April 6 in OKC with two walks and five K's over 3.0 IP (ND).

Against the Missions: 2019: 2-3 2018: N/A All-time: 2-3 At SA: 0-0

The Missions and Dodgers meet for their second series of the month and for the first time ever at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium...The Missions won the season-opening series against the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 3-2. San Antonio outscored the Dodgers, 22-17, in the series...Daniel Castro had six hits in the series, while Matt Beaty and Will Smith each had five hits apiece along with three RBI. Jake Peter hit two home runs...Tyrone Taylor had a huge series for the Missions, going 7-for-17 with six extra-base hits (two homers) and seven RBI...San Antonio joined the league for 2019 as the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate following the relocation of the Colorado Springs franchise. The Missions previously played in the Double-A Texas League most recently from 1968-2018...The Dodgers went 9-7 against Colorado Springs in 2018, closing out the regular season with four straight victories in elimination games to pass the Sky Sox and win the American Northern Division title.

Homer Happenings: The Dodgers hit a season-high three home runs Monday night in the series finale against Iowa. Even with the boost, the Dodgers have still hit a league-low 14 total homers through their first 18 games of the season. Every other team in the PCL has hit at least 17 home runs...Daniel Corcino's home run in the second inning was the first of his career and the first by a Dodgers pitcher since Tyler Pill homered in the first game of a doubleheader Aug. 19, 2018 against Iowa in OKC...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed three home runs Monday and have allowed 23 total homers through the first 18 games of the season. Last season the Dodgers allowed 11 homers in all of April and didn't give up their 23rd homer until May 14 (Game 36).

Sophomore Surge: Will Smith collected two hits Monday along with two RBI to boost his team-leading total to 12 RBI through 14 games. He also has a team-best 10 runs and is tied with Kyle Garlick for the team lead with seven extra-base hits...Smith struggled at the Triple-A level at the end of the 2018 season, going just 12-for-87 (.138) over 25 games. He totaled only five extra-base hits and had seven walks against 37 strikeouts. He is currently slashing .300/.419/.580 after putting up a .138/.206/.218 slash line in 2018 with OKC.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe is 7-for-15 at the plate over his first six games back with the Dodgers after clearing waivers last week as a Major League Rule 5 selection from San Francisco. He has reached base in 10 of his first 19 plate appearances...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa last season, Joe slashed .299/.408/.527 with a career-best 17 homers. His .935 OPS led all Dodgers full-season minor leaguers.

Tough Sledding: Oklahoma City won Monday night, but allowed at least five runs in an eighth straight game, marking the first time an OKC team has done so since 2012 when the RedHawks allowed at least five runs in 12 straight games July 16-27, 2012...Over the last eight games, the OKC pitching staff has allowed a total of 64 runs while opponents have batted .293 (85x290) with 39 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs. During that stretch, the team has a 7.00 ERA (56 ER/72.0 IP) and a 1.78 WHIP (85 H + 43 BB/72.0 IP)...Iowa's four-run first inning Monday night marked the sixth time in the last seven games an opponent has had an inning of four or more runs.

Around the Horn: Today is the team's second doubleheader of the season. The Dodgers previously split a twinbill at Iowa April 13...Through his first three outings with OKC this season, Josh Sborz has thrown 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits while striking out 11 of the 19 batters he's faced...JT Chargois retired all three batters he faced Monday. During the recently completed homestand, Chargois made three appearances totaling 5.0 scoreless innings while opponents went 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts.

