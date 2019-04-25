Aces Game Notes vs. Fresno

Today's Game: Diamondbacks' No. 2 pitching prospect, RHP Taylor Widener, will square off against veteran pitcher, Henderson Alvarez III, as the Aces look to even the series tonight against Fresno. Widener has struggled out of the gate, but holds a 3.17 career MiLB ERA and is due for a bounce back start. On the flip side, Alvarez has been down this road before starting his professional career back in 2007 in the Toronto Blue Jays system. He's appeared in the big leagues six different seasons with his best season coming in 2014 where he was named an All-Star with the Miami Marlins going 12-7 with a 2.65 ERA. Alvarez threw a no-hitter for the Marlins in 2013.

NFL Draft: The First-Round of the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The Aces have two baseball first-rounders on their team. Travis Snider is the highest draft pick with Reno being taken 14th overall in 2006 by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Mill Creek High School in Washington State. Snider has appeared in the big leagues eight different seasons for Toronto, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. Right-handed pitcher, Braden Shipley was drafted 15th overall in the 2013 MLB draft out of University of Nevada, Reno by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is the highest baseball draft pick from the University. He's spent parts of three seasons with Arizona from 2016-2018. Archie Football: Former Ace, Archie Bradley ('14-'16), was quite the athlete on the gridiron himself. In 2011, he was committed to play both football and baseball at the University of Oklahoma. He decided to forgo his OU scholarship after he was taken seventh overall in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Broken Arrow High School. He was committed to play quarterback and even competed in the 2010 Elite 11 QB camp for the nation's top quarterback recruits. Teddy Bridgewater, Everett Golson and Cody Kessler were also at Elite 11 that year.

Yas-Bomb: Yasmany Tomas homered for the second consecutive game last night in the eighth inning. He now is tied for the team lead in home runs with Kevin Cron at six. However, Cron's longest 2019 home run streak is three games from April 15-April 18. He was 7-for-14 with three home runs, seven RBI, and five runs scored during that stretch against El Paso and Albuquerque. T.G.I.T: The Aces have two wins this young season on Thursdays, tied for the most with Tuesday for their most of any single day in 2019. Reno also won their most games on Thursdays in 2018 with a 15-7 record and the second most games in 2017 with a record of 14-8.

On this Date - Honus Wagner: A Honus Wagner T206 baseball card, rated as a three on a scale from one to 10, is auctioned for $1.32 million in online bidding to an anonymous buyer. Robert Edward Auctions of New Jersey announced the same card, sold by an unnamed owner, fetched $791,000 at auction in 2008.

Summer is Coming: The forecast in Northern Nevada is saying it's officially baseball season. Reno is slated to be 80 degrees or warmer both tonight and Friday. The weekend will cool off slightly, topping out at 78 Saturday and 73 Sunday according to weather reports.

Important Dates for Homestand: On Friday April 26, the Aces will welcome a number of Miss USA contestants to Greater Nevada Field. The contestants will sing the National Anthem, throw out ceremonial first pitches, and participate in in-game promotions. The Miss USA contestants will also participate in a meet-and-greet in the upstairs bar area prior to the game starting at 5:05 p.m. On Sunday, April 28, against Fresno, the club will hold its first Youth Baseball Day of the season welcoming Northern Nevada Little Leagues with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. The little league players will go through a chalk talk with an Aces player followed by an on-field parade. On Tuesday, April 30, it's Education Day at Greater Nevada Field as the team will welcome various K-12 schools around Northern Nevada with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m.

