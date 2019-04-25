Chihuahuas Bats Blow Open Game in Third

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored eight runs before making an out in the third inning in their 15-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators at brand new Las Vegas Ballpark Wednesday. The eight-run rally was El Paso's highest-scoring inning of the season. The Chihuahuas have won 11 of their last 12 games and five in a row.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, the fourth consecutive game El Paso scored in the first inning. Luis Urias went 3-for-5 with two triples and has two consecutive multi-hit games since being optioned by San Diego.

Jacob Scavuzzo went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs, El Paso's fifth multi-homer game by an individual player since April 16. Six of Scavuzzo's 10 hits this season have been home runs. The Chihuahuas matched their season high with 19 hits on Wednesday.

Team Records: El Paso (12-7), Las Vegas (15-5)

Next Game: Thursday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 7.88) vs. Las Vegas LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

