Odor's Big Day Not Enough, Sounds Lose Again

April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - Nashville lost their fourth straight game in an 8-4 loss against Iowa. It was also their fifth straight loss versus Iowa this season

Matt Davidson led off the second inning with his sixth home run of the season to put Nashville up 1-0. It was the second consecutive night Davidson hit a home run.

The Cubs came right back with a four-run inning in the bottom of the second. Cristhian Adames singled and Jim Aducci walked to put runners on first and second. Johnny Field hit both of them in with a double down the left field line. After Francisco Arcia singled, Field scored on a Donnie Dewees bunt. The final run of the inning was scored when Addison Russell walked with the bases loaded to put the game at 4-1.

Nashville scored another run in the top of the fourth when Eli White led off with a triple, to then be hit in by a Davidson single to make the score 4-2.

Iowa responded in the bottom half of the fourth when Russell hit a two-run double that scored Dixon Machado and Ian Happ to extend the Cubs lead 6-2.

Rougned Odor, who was on his second day of Major League Rehab, hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to score Zack Granite and cut the lead to 6-4. It was Odor's second hit of the day after a double in the first inning.

A run was scored for Iowa in each of the bottom of the fifth and sixth inning. Field hit his second double of the day to score Aducci in the fifth. Phillip Evans hit a triple in the bottom of the sixth that scored Machado to make it an 8-4 game. That would be enough to hold off Nashville.

The third game of the series will start at 7:08 Friday night. Nashville's Ariel Jurado (3-0, 3.57) will face Iowa's Duncan Robinson (1-1, 4.57).

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 8-4 loss, the Sounds are now 5-15 on the season.

Nashville's record of 5-15 is just one full game shy of equaling the franchise's worst start in its Pacific Coast League era (1998-present). The 2008 and 2012 clubs started the season 4-16 through 20 games.

Right-handed reliever Yoel Espinal struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning in his first game with Nashville and totaled two shutout innings.

Eli White extends his hitting streak to seven games. With a triple tonight, he has an extra-base hit in four of his last five games.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.