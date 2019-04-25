Snyder & Kieboom slug Grizzlies to road trip-opening win in Reno

April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Reno, Nevada (Wednesday, April 24) - With his club-leading ninth multi-hit effort of the young season on Wednesday evening, Carter Kieboom helped the Fresno Grizzlies (11-8) to a 9-5 win over the Reno Aces (5-14) with a gap RBI double in the first inning, and a solo homer in the fifth. It was the opener of a five-game set in the Little Biggest City, lasting through Sunday, and Fresno improved to 5-1 against Reno in 2019. On base three times with a walk on Wednesday, Kieboom continues to lead the PCL with 16 free passes in 18 games played.

Not to be outdone was Fresno first baseman Brandon Snyder, who enjoyed a 4-for-4 night while driving in two runs and scoring three of his own (on base five times, walk). Snyder, like Kieboom, homered to the opposite field (in the seventh inning), a compliment to an earlier RBI double. Matt Reynolds drove in three runs with a two-run single, and a double. Snyder's homer completed the scoring for Fresno. Yasmany Tomas's two-run homer in the eighth was the final blow for the home side.

It all totaled to more than enough for Grizzlies' starter Paolo Espino, who became the first Fresno hurler to toss seven complete innings this season. The right-hander spun a quality start, scattering three earned runs on seven hits. Espino struck out five, and did not walk a batter in earning his second winning decision. In two starts against Reno this season, Espino holds a 2.25 ERA (12.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K).

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (4-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 2B Carter Kieboom (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- RHP Paolo Espino (7.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- SS Matt Reynolds (2-5, 2B, 3 RBI)

Top Performers: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- C Tyler Heineman (2-3, RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Juniel Querecuto (2-5, RBI, R)

- 1B Yasmany Tomas (1-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday April 25 Reno Aces (Road) RHP Henderson Alvarez (Fresno) vs. RHP Taylor Widener (Reno) 6:35 p.m.

KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Former Grizzlies catcher Tyler Heineman (2015-2016) had a pair of hits, an RBI, and a run in his first game against Fresno as a member of the Reno Aces. Heineman played for the Grizzlies during the Houston Astros affiliation and is on his third stop in the PCL, having spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization at Colorado Springs. The Astros traded Heineman to the Brewers following the 2016 season. Heineman missed the season-opening series in Fresno at Chukchansi Park; he began the regular season confined to extended spring training after an injury late in camp.

Former Grizz outfielder Andrew Aplin (2015-2017) went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter on Wednesday.

