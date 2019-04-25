Aviators Fall to El Paso 15-7 in Opener of Home Series
April 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
The Las Vegas Aviators returned to Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday night hoping to pick up where they left off in their inaugural homestand, when they won six of seven games. Unfortunately, the four-time defending Pacific Coast League Southern Division-champion El Paso Chihuahuas had other ideas.
Buoyed by an eight-run third inning, the Chihuahuas (12-7) cruised to a 15-7 victory before a lively crowd of 9,498-the eighth consecutive sellout at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Chihuahuas entered Wednesday's contest with the PCL's best team batting average (just ahead of the Aviators), and they flexed their muscles with 10 extra-base hits, including four home runs. Right fielder Jacob Scavuzzo led the way for El Paso, going 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs, a triple and six RBIs.
El Paso raced out to a quick 2-0 lead against Aviators starter Paul Blackburn (2-1), thanks to a Josh Naylor home run in the first inning. After a relatively easy second inning in which he allowed a harmless two-out single, Blackburn struggled mightily in the third, failing to record an out as the first eight Chihuahuas reached base safely and scored. Scavuzzo (three-run HR) and El Paso third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (two-run HR) did the bulk of the damage as El Paso sent 11 men to the plate.
Whereas some teams facing a swift 10-0 deficit might pack it in for the night, the Aviators (15-5) showed their grit by attempting to claw back midway through the game. After El Paso starter Jerry Keel (3-0) limited Las Vegas to just a Dustin Fowler single through four innings, the Aviators' bats finally woke up with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 10-4. However, the Chihuahuas got three of those runs back in the sixth courtesy of Scavuzzo's second home run (a two-run shot) and a wild pitch in the seventh.
Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse answered in the bottom of the seventh with a booming three-run home run to left-center field, his first long ball of the season that scored Eric Campbell and Sean Murphy. Murphy finished the night 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI- boosting his batting average to .397-while Neuse and Fowler also had multi-hit games, each going 2-for-5.
Unfortunately, on this night, the contributions of Neuse, Murphy and Fowler weren't enough to keep Las Vegas from suffering its most lopsided defeat of the young season. The good news? The Aviators still own the PCL's best record, and they get another crack at the Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the second game of this five-game series. Las Vegas' Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.40 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Logan Allen (1-1, 7.88 ERA) in a battle of southpaws on the second $2 Beer Night of the 2019 season.
Catch the Aviators all season long on NBC Sports Radio 920-AM, and follow us on Twitter @AviatorsLV.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2019
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (5-14) at Iowa Cubs (12-7) - Nashville Sounds
- Doubleheader Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Fall to El Paso 15-7 in Opener of Home Series - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fresno Grizzlies Homestand Preview: April 29-May 2 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Redbirds Add Six Specialty Tickets with Cardinals Items to Promo Schedule - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (10-9) at Omaha Storm Chasers (9-10) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 25, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony April 26 - Reno Aces
- Berm Seating for May 18th Mariachis Game on Sale Tomorrow - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Bats Blow Open Game in Third - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Baby Cakes Complete Late Comeback to Top Express 11-8 - Round Rock Express
- Isotopes Rally to Beat Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Snyder & Kieboom slug Grizzlies to road trip-opening win in Reno - Fresno Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Top Aces in Series Opener - Reno Aces
- Huge Comeback Gets 'Cakes Win in Round Rock - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds Defeat Chasers 7-5 on Potholes Night - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Isotopes Rally in Ninth for 5-4 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Run into Tough Pitching, Fall to Sacramento in Homestand Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Blach, pair of homers push River Cats to victory - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aviators Stories
- Aviators Fall to El Paso 15-7 in Opener of Home Series
- Aviators Host El Paso from April 24-28
- Aviators Open Las Vegas Ballpark with 7-Game Homestand
- YurView Brings Live Aviators Ballgames to Local TV Audience
- The Howard Hughes Corporation Announces Parking Plan for Vegas Ballpark