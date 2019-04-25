Grizzlies Top Aces in Series Opener

Reno, Nevada - Not much went right for the Reno Aces in the series opener against the Fresno Grizzlies Wednesday night. Fresno topped the Aces 9-5, giving the Aces their 14th loss of the young season, and sixth straight. Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect Jon Duplantier got the start tonight for Chris Cron. Duplantier went three innings, allowed one earned run and struck out three. Each of his first three starts with the Aces this season has been three innings or less. Fresno was led by Brandon Snyder who went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Grizzlies' starter, Paolo Espino, was very effective for Fresno allowing three earned runs over seven innings. Both of his wins this season are against Reno.

Fresno got into the scoring column right away. Carter Keiboom drove in the games first run with a double into center field. Snyder brought in two more with a single into right field that was misplayed by Abraham Almonte. Duplantier would settle down in his next two innings of work and exit with the Aces down 3-2. Braden Shipley, Robby Scott, Joey Krehbiel, Marc Rzepczynski, and Jimmie Sherfy followed Duplantier out of the bullpen. Shipley was tagged for six runs and Krehbiel was charged with one run. The Aces made a late push with a two-run home run off the bat of Yasmany Tomas in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to four. The Aces put two men on in the ninth but ultimately could not bring any runs in. Taylor Widener takes the ball for the Aces in game two of the series tomorrow with first pitch on tap for 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Yasmany Tomas (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Tyler Heineman (2-for-3, RBI, R, BB)

Tim Locastro (1-for-4, 3B, RBI, R)

Top Performers - Fresno

Brandon Snyder (4-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R)

Carter Kieboom (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Paolo Espino (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 5 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday April 25 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Taylor Widener vs. RHP Henderson Alvarez 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM NSN (21)

Notes & Information

Yasmany Bomb: Yasmany Tomas hit his sixth home run of the season tonight, tying him for the team-lead with Kevin Cron. Tomas did not hit his sixth home run of 2018 until July 7. The Cuban native has hit 21 career homers with Reno and 48 in the Major Leagues.

Transactions: The Reno Aces pitching staff added two Major-League arms to their group before the game this afternoon. Both Jimmie Sherfy and Taylor Clarke were added to the Aces roster after being optioned by Arizona earlier in the week. Clarke made his Major League debut on April 20 with the Diamondbacks. He went three innings, recorded a save and had a single.

